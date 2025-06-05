Robert Morgan Retires as Clemenger Chair

Robert Morgan will retire as Clemenger Group chair, effective June 30.

He sent an email to all Clemenger staff this afternoon announcing his retirement, which comes just a week after he retired as chair of Creative Australia, Australia's peak arts funding body.



He was hired by Clemenger co-founder Peter Clemenger 46 years ago -- "well before most of you were born!" he wrote -- as an account executive, and eventually promoted to run Clemenger Melbourne as managing director.

"We had great fun, success and did some fantastic work; won many new clients, Agency of The Years, and Creative Awards," he wrote of his eight years in that role.

"When Peter stepped down in 1998, I became CEO of the Clemenger Group and joined the BBDO Worldwide Board and had these roles until the end of 2021.

"During that time, we continued to build and diversify the company. We started businesses, including OMD, bought businesses and closed some too! But, we never forgot our core purpose -- to do great work for our clients -- 'The Work, The Work, The Work.'

"We have had success because we were able to attract and keep the best talent. There is no doubt we have had the best talent."



In his note, he thanked three people in particular: Clemenger Group CEO Les Timar, "a wonderful leader and friend for the last 27 years"; financial leader Adrian Ciabotti; and his executive assistant Meagan Smith, "who has worked with me (and really run the company) for the last 25 years."



Les said Robert has been a "fantastic mentor" and "tireless advocate" of the company's values.

"It is very rare for someone to have spent such a large part of their career with the one company, but Robert has always been the exception to the rule," Les said in a statement.

"He is a courageous, respected leader who has championed creativity and has been instrumental in growing Clemenger Group to the successful network of advertising, marketing and consulting companies it has become today.

"Thank you, Robert on behalf of all of us at Clemenger Group. Your contribution to our company and our country’s marketing and communications industry has been nothing short of remarkable."

Robert's departure is the latest in a string of high profile people moves in the Australian industry. In addition to David Droga stepping down from Accenture Song, last week alone included news that Justin Graham is stepping down as M+C Saatchi APAC CEO, while former Clemenger CEO Dani Bassil will become M+C's AUNZ CEO, and CCO Ben Coulson has left Dentsu.

The next big news to come out of Clemenger BBDO will be the appointment of a chief creative officer. Following its merger with Clemenger Group stablemates CHEP Network and Traffik in February, a number of key executives departed, including Clems CEO Dani Bassil and CCO Adrian Flores, and CHEP CCO Gavin McLeod. Clemenger's new CEO, Lee Leggett, confirmed existing Clems CSO Simon Wassef would remain in his role, and CHEP deputy CCO Glen Dickson would become deputy CCO at the new entity.

In her first interview as CEO, Lee told LBB she is looking for a CCO who will be as "phenomenal" a partner to her as global CCO Chris Beresford-Hill is to global boss Nancy Reyes.

The restructure, and resulting leadership shuffle, was a result of BBDO globally ensuring the local business is positioned to live up to the promise of its new positioning, 'Do Big Things'.

As Nancy told LBB in an exclusive interview announcing and explaining the integration, "We've got to get back to a place where we put our arms around this business. We're not insecure about the business that we're in, we're proud of it."

Robert was inducted into the Advertising Hall of Fame in 2014, and has served on a number of boards in addition to that of Creative Australia, including Opera Australia and the Sydney Swans Football Club.

"I have loved the business and have been incredibly lucky to have had the career I’ve had," he wrote in the email.

"But the best thing has been the remarkable talented and wonderful people I’ve worked with over these 46 years.

"We have a strong company. And I’m confident of the future. As long as we never forget – great work, works best.

"In the words of the renowned US broadcaster of the 1940s, Edward R. Murrow, 'Good night and good luck!'"