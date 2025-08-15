Rightmove Taps Local Culture in ‘If They Can Find It, So Can You’ Sequel

​Rightmove, the UK’s largest property platform, has launched the third phase of its brand campaign, ‘If they can find it, so can you.’

The campaign highlights the diverse needs of home-movers, from growing families seeking more space to individuals with unique style preferences.

Running across TV, Video on Demand (including SVOD), YouTube, Outdoor, Social, and Audio, the campaign showcases the wide range of unique home needs that can be met on Rightmove, thanks to it having the UK’s largest choice of homes.

Launching on the 15th August, it coincides with the first day of the Premier League season, with further key programming including ITV’s new drama Under the Bridge, C4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and the first match of the 25/26 Premier League season: Liverpool vs. Bournemouth.

The new Outdoor creative, going live in Manchester and Newcastle, is designed to resonate with local cultural touchpoints and deepen regional engagement.

Matt Bushby, chief marketing officer at Rightmove added, “This campaign is about reflecting the real, varied lives of people across the UK.

“By tapping into local cultural touchpoints and showcasing the diversity of home-moving needs, we’re aiming to build emotional resonance and relevance with audiences.

“It’s a powerful way to deepen engagement and reinforce Rightmove’s role in helping people find a home that truly fits, while highlighting that Rightmove offers the largest choice of homes in the UK.”

This campaign builds on a series of executions that the brand has run to connect with consumers over some of the biggest cultural conversations and moments of the time, ranging from music to sport and entertainment.

The campaign is the latest created in collaboration with Neverland, continuing to build on Rightmove’s ‘Believe It’ brand platform. Media for the campaign has been planned and booked by Wavemaker.

