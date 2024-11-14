Rickea Jackson and Brenden Rice Navigate Self-Expression to Their Own 'Beats'

Beats by Dr. Dre has released two new campaigns featuring professional athletes Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles Sparks) and Brenden Rice (Los Angeles Chargers). Both films, and the music in each spot, were created by Los Angeles-based college students as part of Beats Academy, the company’s signature social impact program designed to give aspiring creatives hands-on experience in the creative industry, spearheaded in partnership with creative solutions company Translation.

‘Can’t Miss,’ features Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson. The WNBA star finished an impressive first season and was recently named to the 2024 WNBA All-Rookie Team. Rickea is seen wearing Beats Studio Pro headphones throughout the film as she rushes to get ready for her day. In this playful and light-hearted spot, Rickea shares a side of her personality that fans don’t usually see. Through her unique style and effortless flare, Rickea reminds us that she “really can’t miss” — on and off the court.

The second film, ‘Pressure Makes Champions’ features Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Brenden Rice. As the son of NFL Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice, high expectations are nothing new to Brenden — it’s all he’s ever known. The film takes viewers through Brenden’s mindset as he trains while sporting a pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones. In a powerful voiceover, Brenden explains how he embraces the pressure to succeed and uses it as a motivating force. Rather than letting the high expectations define him, Brenden is striving to make a name for himself while continuing his father’s legacy.