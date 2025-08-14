Outsider Charts Its Next Chapter as Richard Packer Departs After 15 Years

​Outsider, which was acquired by the Unit9 Group in 2019, will continue to be run under the management of operations partner Bella Murray with Otis Denison as executive producer alongside Unit9 founder and chairman Piero Frescobaldi and managing director Adam Dolman.

Bella Murray said, “After 25+ years of being part of Outsider, I am immensely proud to be leading and have responsibility for the continued success of Outsider. I am more excited than ever at our ability to offer clients the widest range of services and opportunities for our roster of directors. I’m sad to see Packer go and wish him all the best for the future but look forward to all the possibilities that our partnership with Unit9 continues to conjure up.”

Commenting on the announcement, Otis Denison said, “Packer has been an instrumental part of my Outsider journey and he will be greatly missed. Nonetheless, we’re excited about what the future brings and we’re ready to continue adapting to an industry in transition. We have an amazing roster and will continue to build upon it; we won’t slow down. Why would we? We have such a committed team here of like minded, ambitious people so there’s no place I’d rather be than here to take Outsider to the next level. Alongside us Unit9 are doing some incredible work (that goes way over my head in its creative complexity) and being part of the Unit9 group continues to open new doors for us. We’ve got a lot of exciting work in the pipeline right now so it’s business as usual and we’re looking forward to what the future brings.”

​Richard Packer said, “Outsider has been my home for the past 15 years, and I’m immensely proud of what we’ve achieved together – from building a strong roster of talented directors to creating work that has made a real impact. Stepping away wasn’t an easy decision, but it feels like the right moment for me. I leave knowing Outsider is in great hands with Bella, Otis, Piero and Adam, and I look forward to seeing the company continue to thrive.”

