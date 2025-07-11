Royal Mail Delivers Humour in Parcel Mission Starring Judi Love and Josh Widdicombe

Royal Mail has launched its first-ever talent-led campaign to showcase the ease and convenience of its modern parcel-sending services.

Devised by independent media agency the7stars, this marks Royal Mail’s biggest brand campaign to date, with its largest multi-channel rollout. It debuts across ITV, Channel 4 and Sky.

Produced by all things and directed by Pete Roe, the 30-second spot offers a fresh take on Royal Mail’s Send it Your Way creative platform, featuring a cross-channel talent line up of much-loved presenters and comedians, each devising fantastical ways to send and return a parcel.

The spot opens with ITV presenter and comedian Judi Love, whose eager dog is tasked with delivering a parcel to Scotland. Next, Channel 4’s The Last Leg co-host Josh Widdicombe preps a DIY rocket laden with parcels, ready for lift-off. Finally, former footballer and Sky pundit Micah Richards tears across a TV studio in a golf cart, parcel in tow.

The second half of the film brings viewers back to reality, as the presenters demonstrate just how simple it is to use Royal Mail’s new services. Judi effortlessly drops her parcel into a postbox using the Royal Mail app. Josh deposits his deliveries into a secure parcel locker, and Micah hands his parcel over at a local shop.

The ad closes with each presenter exiting their Royal Mail location—mission accomplished—as the voiceover explains: “With over 130,000 parcel points, sending has never been easier.”

The campaign runs across linear TV, BVOD and SVOD platforms and targets key programming including Celebrity Gogglebox, Coronation Street, Formula 1, Sky News and coverage of the Women’s Euros in a surge strategy at launch.

The AV activity is supported by radio, outdoor billboards, social and digital channels.

A nationwide programmatic OOH campaign by AMV will optimise targeting across high dwell time formats in roadside and transport environments.

All activity is planned and booked by the7stars and runs throughout July, with a further burst planned for October focusing on sending and collecting services.

Heidi Kieran, head of consumer marketing and brand at Royal Mail commented, “We’re making sending and returning parcels easier than ever—whether it’s through our network of local shops, lockers, or even nearby postboxes. People now have more choice and convenience to fit their busy lives. This campaign is all about celebrating those options and helping more people discover just how simple sending and returning can be.”

Charlotte Dickson, partnership and content lead at the7stars added, “We’re excited to launch this high-profile broadcast partnership to help Royal Mail highlight its modern, easy-to-use parcel services in a way that feels fresh, fun and relevant. The broadcast presence will be unmissable, marking a real step change in the creative and media approach, with much-loved talent brought together in a fully integrated multi-channel execution.”

Becks Montgomery, ECD at all things commented, “Our intention with our films was to tell an immediate story, be memorable and give a sense of naturalism and warmth. We were lucky enough to work with an incredibly funny and talented cast, bringing their own sense of comedic timing to each scene. The first half of the film draws the audience in by showcasing ridiculous yet amusing ways to send parcels, with a seamless switch to showcasing the right way to send parcels. Using a handheld approach gave an authentic and relatable feel to the real Royal Mail services, before closing on shots showcasing Parcel Shop, Locker and Postbox options.”