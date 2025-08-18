Revolver Films Adds Director Andrew De Zen to Roster

​Revolver Films has signed director Andrew De Zen to the Revolver Family. A Canadian writer and director based in Paris. Andrew’s work blends poetic imagery, emotional resonance, and a distinctive editorial sensibility. His work across live action, photography, animation, is defined by a sensorial approach to filmmaking.

Andrew's impressive portfolio includes collaborations with global brands like Nike, Amnesty International, Sony, Under Armour and Sirius XM. His work has also been widely celebrated with awards and nominations globally including Cannes in 2025, Ciclope, The Young Director Awards, the UKMVA’s, 1.4. Awards, The One Show and the British Arrows to name a few.

Director Andrew De Zen commented, “Revolver has always been a standout in the Canadian scene for me… There’s a mystery there that really intrigued me that I don’t see in most other companies these days. It’s a door they left open just enough that you want to go through and see what’s behind. I just so happened to find some amazing and like minded people who are passionate about what they do… Being a part of the Revolver family means being among creative artists championing each other to do the best work possible. Telling stories without boundaries or borders. In any medium. That’s the ultimate dream, because at the end of the day we’re all storytellers. “Canada is my stomping ground; it’ll always be home to me… I would love to see Canadian work playing at the highest class, totally let loose from trends and bullshit weighing our collective ideas down… For instance, Revolver’s film for the ROM completely blew me away and is without a doubt, the best campaign I’ve ever seen produced from Canada. Flat out… Attacking the best creative work together with Revolver makes me incredibly excited for the future.”

​Luc Frappier, EP/MP said, “It’s a privilege to be working with such a talent as Andrew. He overflows with creativity and imagination. I’ve been a fan of his work since I first came across his Alaskan Tapes project and knew instantly this was a very different type of directing talent. His work is bold and courageous without creative restrictions. I am excited to see what amazing stories we create together.”

​Richard Cureton, EP/MP remarked, “When I watched Andrews body of work for the first time, I thought to myself this is a true film maker; he is the kind of director you only see a handful of times in your career. He is a director who really makes you appreciate craft, taste, and ambition in work across not just advertising but films and music videos as well. These are the people that fuel us to create. I cannot wait to get started with him.”

