news
Rethink's 2025 Cannes Contenders

12/06/2025
The independent creative agency shares its top prospects for Cannes Lions this year

In 2025, ahead of the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, Aaron Starkman, global chief creative officer at Rethink, tells LBB about the work that they’re most proud of. The work includes campaigns for key clients including Heinz, IKEA and Molson Coors.

“It was a busy year. Rethinkers in every office had each other's backs and I think that shows up in the work. One of our lofty goals here is to have Rethink’s work be the very best in each category” said Aaron Starkman. “Cannes Lions is a show that celebrates category busting work, so we’re looking forward to seeing how we fare but also to get inspired because it’s been a great year for creativity around the world.”


IKEA | u up?


Heinz x Marvel | Can’t Unsee It


Heinz | Heinz Chip Dip


Molson | Paid Through Parents


Knix | Sport Your Period


