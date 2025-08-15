senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Droga5 Taps Ann-Christine Diaz as Global Head of Reputation and Creative Excellence

15/08/2025
7
Share
Former Ad Age creativity editor and McCann Worldgroup leader joins Droga5’s global team to drive creative vision and elevate the agency’s creative and business impact under Accenture Song

Photo Credit: Ted Sun

Droga5, part of Accenture Song, has named Ann Christine Diaz global head of reputation and creative excellence, a newly created role that reflects the agency’s expanded global vision. She moves from McCann Worldgroup, where she served as global head of creative content and reputation and before that, as global director of creative excellence. Ann-Christine also made a name for herself as one of the most respected authorities on advertising and marketing creativity, having covered agency and brand creative at Ad Age, where she spent more than a decade as its creativity editor, among other roles.

Ann Christine will report to Droga5 Worldwide CCO Pelle Sjoenell and global CEO Mark Green. She will be responsible for steering Droga5’s vision for creative excellence and the marketing and communications strategy to support the agency and its clients’ overall creative and business objectives. She will be based In the U.S.

Ann Christine is the latest to join Droga5’s new global team charged with leading the agency’s next chapter, powered by its creative and strategic talent around the world and the tech expertise of the broader Song business. The agency’s founder and former creative chairman David Droga will become vice chair of Accenture after it was announced that he is to step down from his post as Accenture Song’s CEO.

“When David decided to open the doors of Droga5, the first person he trusted to tell that story was Ann-Christine,” said Mark. “She knows where we started and what we are built on. She has our ambition as well as the ideas and insight to help us live up to that ambition.”

“Ann-Christine is beloved by the industry for putting creativity and the people behind it first,” added Pelle. “She’s a connector, she knows talent, she’s endlessly curious, asks the right kind of questions and interrogates the work. We couldn’t think of a better person to help us carry the agency forward.”

“As a journalist, I spent a disproportionate amount of time writing about Droga5 because it always made an outsize impact,” Ann Christine said. “After so many years of chronicling the agency’s achievements–from the deep dives into the work, Agency of the Year stories and profiles of its exceptional talents, including David himself, it’s like a homecoming of sorts. But this time, I’m stepping all the way inside and I feel a huge sense of responsibility to make sure that the agency’s creative legacy endures. As part of Accenture Song, Droga5 has an embarrassment of riches in terms of talent and tools to fulfil its clients’ biggest ambitions. It’s just starting to leverage all of that in tremendous ways and we need to properly tell that story.”

Ann Christine arrives as the agency continues to build out its new global leadership team, which includes worldwide CCO Pelle Sjoenell, who previously served as the first ever CCO at Activision Blizzard and was global CCO of BBH; global CEO Mark Green, who co founded and was, until last year, CEO of The Monkeys (now Droga5) and lead for Accenture Song Australia and New Zealand; and global chief strategy officer Emma Montgomery, who has held top leadership posts at DDB, TBWA and Leo Burnett.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Droga5 New York
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Droga5 New York
See You on the Road
General Motors
27/06/2025
Chill on Shuffle
Coors Light
16/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1