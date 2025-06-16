Reddit Unveils Community Intelligence Tools at Cannes Lions 2025

At Cannes Lions 2025, Reddit has introduced Reddit Community Intelligence, a new suite of tools aimed at helping marketers tap into the platform’s vast trove of user-generated conversations.

The initiative draws on Reddit’s archive of over 22 billion posts and comments, transforming this content into structured insights for brands. Two new products, both in alpha, were announced as part of the rollout:

Reddit Insights: A scalable, AI-powered social listening tool that draws on two decades of Reddit conversations. Using Reddit’s own metadata, it delivers targeted, real-time insights to help marketers plan campaigns, test creative ideas, and support strategic decisions.

Conversation Summary Add-ons: A new ad feature that places selected Reddit user content beneath a brand’s creative, bringing relevant community conversations into the ad experience and combining AI efficiency with real user perspectives.

​Publicis has been the exclusive alpha tester for Reddit Insights, using the tool across planning and strategy for clients including The Hershey Company and Comcast. Applications included campaign planning, product development, audience discovery, cultural forecasting and brand tracking.

“The new Reddit Insights tool has revolutionised how we understand and present brand sentiment – delivering authentic, real-time insights from Reddit that go beyond mentions to reveal what people genuinely love or want improved,” said Joel Lunenfeld, US CEO at Publicis Media Exchange. “With intuitive visuals, audience discovery, and actionable analysis, it’s become an indispensable asset for campaign planning, client pitches, and performance tracking. This allows teams to react quickly, find whitespace, and build deeper brand trust through community-driven intelligence.”

Reddit says Publicis teams were able to discover new audiences, identify opportunities to increase brand awareness, and engage more impactfully with the Reddit community. And with Conversation Summary Add-ons, Reddit reports a 19% higher clickthrough rate (CTR) than standard image ads in early testing, along with stronger engagement and relevance.

Among the alpha testers is electric vehicle brand Lucid, which used the feature to highlight organic discussions about its award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity SUV.

“In today’s advertising landscape, consumers want more than polished campaigns. They’re looking for validation from people like them,” said Akerho ‘AK’ Oghoghomeh, senior vice president of marketing at Lucid. “Now, redditors can more easily find conversations from knowledgeable and passionate owners, as well as learn more about Lucid’s award-winning models, best-in-class range, and incredible performance from those with authentic, first-hand experience.”

“These new products are features I’ve wanted to build since my first day at Reddit,” said Jen Wong, chief operating officer at Reddit. “In a world increasingly flattened by AI, the value of human content on our platform only grows. With Reddit Community Intelligence™, we’re not just surfacing insights and conversations; we’re offering deep context, perspective, and the voice of real people at scale.”

Reddit says that Reddit Insights and Conversation Summary Add-ons are just the beginning. The company plans to continue building tools that redefine how brands make smarter marketing decisions while keeping real human conversations at the core.

