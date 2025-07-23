Readers Bring Fictional Worlds to Life with Amazon Books

​Droga5, part of Accenture Song, has launched its new global campaign for Amazon Books and Kindle, spanning the UK, Germany, and the US. The new creative concept, titled ‘Bring a Book to Life,’ is an evolution of the launch campaign, ‘That Reading Feeling Awaits,’ and focuses on the idea that books need readers to co-create the worlds that exist. Unlike in other storytelling media, a story in a book doesn’t move forward on its own; it requires the reader’s imagination to give it life. The campaign was borne from the insight that active participation in world-building is a fundamental incentive for readers to pick up a book.

The campaign is the latest in Amazon Books’ mission to re-enchant the world with books and the unique relationship we have with them, especially as people devote more and more time to streaming and scrolling. Across different countries and generations, reading is something that has always facilitated understanding and connection. It’s a shared habit that many – if not most – wish to cultivate.



The hero film, directed by Steve Rogers, dramatises the moment a reader opens a book: frozen worlds instantly animate and surge back into action where the reader left off and continue as the reader turns the page. From a samurai duel to a 1950s Berlin train station, a debauched manor and a chaotic post-apocalyptic chase, each world is paused when the reader looks away from the page – and reignites the moment they return.

The OOH takes highly visual genre moments – romance, horror, sci-fi, and more – and brings them to life with genre-specific illustration artists, using different styles, motion and sound, to appear on commutes, bus stops, and screens across major cities.

The idea extends into radio, voiced by acclaimed actor Jonathan Hyde, as the characters from books wait for people throughout their day. There’s a samurai with a blood feud, a sexy vampire prince, and mouldy submarine crew, all waiting to come to life as different readers go about everyday menial tasks.

​Larry Seftel, group creative director at Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song said, “Way, way before interactive media was a thing, there were books. Put plainly, books are nothing without readers. Sure, the author has an idea of what her characters look and sound like, but when we read, we make worlds of our own, no two exactly alike. There is literally no other art form as thrilling as this and our campaign is a celebration of this truth. When we bring books to life, they do the same for us.”



​Tara Ford, chief creative officer at Droga5 London, part of Accenture Song said, “Remember the dark art of reading something longer than a social post? Remember the feeling of being totally immersed into another world via your imagination? This campaign beautifully captures the rewarding collaboration between reader and writer and the compelling entertainment that is waiting to happen. All you have to do is open a book and read.”

Josh Fein, director of worldwide marketing for Amazon Books said, “At Amazon, our mission is to inspire readers with our wide selection of books across genres for every taste, making it easy to discover their next favourite and get the most out of reading. Today, we're thrilled to launch our new campaign, ‘Bring a Book to Life,’ celebrating the magical partnership between readers and authors. Every unopened book is a universe waiting to be brought to life, where readers transform words into vivid landscapes, complex characters, and unforgettable moments. Books put the reader at the centre of the action and through this co-creation, each reading experience becomes deeply personal and transformative, with readers painting their own mental pictures and forming emotional connections that are uniquely their own. We invite everyone to join us in this journey of discovery, where your next literary adventure is just a page turn away.”

