This playlist shines a light on the freshest new music I'm listening to right now. From the adrenaline fuelled Different from Barry Can't Swim, through the riot that is Blanco Teta's La Debacle to the calm and space of Okonski and Yann Novak, passing through indie slacker vibes like Geese and Mac DeMarco. These are the tunes that are soundtracking my commute, late nights and gym sessions. Hope you like it!

