‘Mad Men’ and Cricket: Keith Bayley’s Essential List

20/05/2025
The Futz Butler senior producer on his songwriting obsession and afternoons at Tate Modern as part of LBB’s The Essential List series

Keith Bayley is a senior producer and composer at The Futz Butler, professional noisemakers in Central London.

His work is all about telling stories with sound: whether via bespoke composition for some of the world’s biggest advertisers, soundtrack production for factual programming and documentaries, contributing guitars to feature film scores or the creation of an audio branding strategy.

Keith joined The Futz Butler in 2015 and has worked with the team to grow the company into an award-winning music and sound production studio with clients as diverse as Nike, BMW, Sky, Meta, Tesco, adidas, Uber and Coca-Cola.

He remains as passionate as ever about the power of ideas and sound waves combining to move an audience: “people will forget what you said or did, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel.” (Maya Angelou)


Lifestyle

● Place of birth: Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
● Hometown: Seaford, East Sussex
● Staycation: North Norfolk
● Vacation: Praia do Amado, Portugal
● Pet: Betty (Cat, named after Don Draper’s wife. Also hates pigeons.)
● Place of work: The Futz Butler, Holborn
● Place of workout: Ebury Way towpath and yoga mat in garden
● Good Habit: Yoga
● Bad Habit: Any form of limited edition savoury snack
● Mode of transport: Nissan Qashqai, ageing and reliable (like its owner)
● Bonus Travel Essential: Converted Hathway travel lap steel guitar


Culture

● Artist: Wolfgang Reitherman
● Musician: Jason Isbell
● Commercials / music video director: Jonathan Glazer
● Film director: Anthony Minghella
● Author: William Boyd
● Photographer: Sebastião Salgado
● Film: ‘The English Patient’
● Series: ‘Mad Men’
● Invention : Weissenborn guitar
● Commercial: Castlemaine XXXX ‘How Long?’
● Music Video: Cousin Marnie ‘You Been Foolin Me’ (original, shot on iPhone)
● Video Game: ‘Original Space Invaders’
● Board Game: ‘Cards Against Humanity’
● Book: ‘The New Confessions’ by William Boyd
● Podcast: ‘Broken Record’
● Newspaper (off or online): BBC News
● Magazine: Mojo
● Obsession: Songwriting and lyrics
● Bonus Culture Essential: an afternoon in the Tate Modern


Food and Drink

● Breakfast: Double macchiato at the station café
● Restaurant: Beach bar at Praia do Amado, Portugal
● Cheap bite: Huel
● Working lunch: La Fromagerie or Redemption Roasters Lambs Conduit St
● Dish: Mixed seafood grill at a Cretian beach bar
● Snack: Uh oh… how long have you got? Some form of chemically coated peanuts
● Guilty Pleasure: Cricket plus chemically coated peanuts plus cold beer
● Bar: Bahia Bar, Meia Praia, Lagos
● Booze: Shipyard at Kings Arms Blakeney
● Not Booze: Flat white from Redemption Roasters
● Bonus Food: Sushi
● Bonus Beverage: Corona Zero


Kit

● Phone: iPhone 13 Pro Max
● Computer: Macbook Pro 16” and Mac Studio
● Headphones: Beyerdynamic D770 PRO and Sennheiser HD350BT
● Camera: Ancient Canon EOS50
● Pen / pencil: Anything Moleskine
● Where you document an idea: Moleskine notebook and iOS Voice Memo
● Casual Clothing: &Sons
● Smart Clothing: Lyle & Scott
● Footwear: Timberland Yellow (winter), Allbirds (summer)
● Accessory: I have only one NY Yankees cap that doesn’t make me look like a
fugitive. All other headwear off-limits
● Collection: Lululemon training gear
● Home comfort: Hollister jersey shorts
● App: Whoop
● Website: The Futz Butler
● Blog: ‘How A Bad Music Brief Can Ruin A Project’
● Work program: Logic Pro
● Digital work tool: Valhalla Delay
● Analogue work tool: Shubb SP2
● Morning grooming / makeup essential: Murdock London Patchouli

