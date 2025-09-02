senckađ
news
Music & Sound
Radio LBB: NYC Says What It Says

02/09/2025
The team at Supreme Music shares a playlist capturing the raw, rebellious heartbeat of New York with a soundtrack as restless as the city itself

New York City is a soundtrack in of itself, music vibrating from subway platforms, windows, bikes and parks, clubs, concert halls, downtown, uptown, across every borough. Chaotic, often harsh and controversial, yet the creatively rebellious home of countless exceptionally inventive musicians. After a recent revisit of classic '70's and '80's films shot in NYC, I was reminded of the look and feel at that time of the city's gritty glory. Those films inspired me to find a way to capture not the sound of any particular era, but the sound of the city's kinetic energies. This playlist is a snapshot of that energy in a city that is immense, messy, beautiful, unstoppable. Those films inspired me to find a way to capture not the sound of any particular era, but the sound of the city’s kinetic energies. This playlist is a snapshot of that energy in a city that is immense, messy, beautiful, unstoppable… and home to Supreme Music’s North American presence.


