Radio LBB: Moodswings

Moodswings is our ode to one of the most powerful forces in our world: the creative brief.

Every day, we’re invited into new stories, new moods, new worlds — and it all begins with a brief. Sometimes precise, sometimes poetic, often gloriously abstract.

This playlist is a collection of tracks that have stayed with us. Sounds that draw pictures in our minds. Sounds that linger.

Drawn from the ever-growing library of music we create, love, and share with our clients, Moodswings reflects the eclecticism that defines our work.

For the love of sound, story, and all the moods in between.