senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: Moodswings

29/05/2025
27
Share
Supreme Music's playlist captures the sounds that fuel our imaginations and the stories we help bring to life

Moodswings is our ode to one of the most powerful forces in our world: the creative brief.

Every day, we’re invited into new stories, new moods, new worlds — and it all begins with a brief. Sometimes precise, sometimes poetic, often gloriously abstract.

This playlist is a collection of tracks that have stayed with us. Sounds that draw pictures in our minds. Sounds that linger.

Drawn from the ever-growing library of music we create, love, and share with our clients, Moodswings reflects the eclecticism that defines our work.

For the love of sound, story, and all the moods in between.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Supreme Music
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Supreme Music
Wonderful World
PENNY
09/12/2024
Pepsi
Black
06/12/2024
The Revived
Brand Ukraine
01/08/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1