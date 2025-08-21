Radio LBB: Last of the Summer Rosé

It’s that transitional point in the year that I always find a little strange, as we head into new term-time. One minute it’s all tote-bags and salted-caramel magnums, but now holidays are mostly done and the inevitable loom of September and the near-beyond is upon us. Sure enough even, the festive ad briefs are starting to come in, the deposit for our Christmas lunch is already paid and, in a warehouse somewhere in West London, Jools is filming the Hootenanny. But before we start turning the clocks back, that glorious end-of-summer time remains to be enjoyed. More chill than frantic early June, time and space to catch up in twos and threes rather than tens and twenties in thirty degrees, generally making the most of it all before the last big push to December. So crack open that last case of Minuty and here’s some of my soundtrack for it. Cheers.

