news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: Festival Season Is Back

22/05/2025
Sounds Like Publishing's Irma Holmgren Holm shares some favourite tracks from artists performing at Brockwell park this year

It’s that lovely time of the year again where every other week we seem to be staring down another Bank Holiday, and with that comes the start of some great festivals in (hopefully) gorgeously sunny weather!

After a couple of nervous days following the High Court ruling that Lambeth council did not have the correct planning permission for this summer’s events to take place in Brockwell Park in London, Brockwell Live were on Monday able to confirm that the festivals (Field Day, Mighty Hoopla, Cross the Tracks, Wide Awake and City Splash etc) would still take place as planned in the park, which came as a huge relief for the entire industry and all the festival goers. To have such a late cancellation for all these festivals would have been an incredibly huge and nightmarish blow for every single one who tirelessly are working to make these legendary cultural events happen. Can you imagine summer in London without music festivals? Nah, me neither.

So to celebrate the kick off of festival season, I wanted to highlight some personal favourite tracks from the artists that are due to perform at Brockwell park over the next couple of weekends. The show must literally go on.

Happy festivaling!

Check out more from Sounds Like Publishing here

Hear more from Radio LBB here

Credits
