RESISTER Welcomes Imogen Pring and Isobel Clark

​RESISTER has made two new hires to expand the team.



Firstly they have hired ex head of production at Goldstein Imogen Pring who joins the team as a senior music supervisor to support Hollie and Hannah on high profile projects as well as further build up their Advertising department.



Before joining RESISTER, Imogen was head of production at Goldstein and its sister company DOLCE, where she oversaw music production and supervision for global brands - managing everything from commissioning composers and curating soundtracks to negotiating licensing deals and delivering award-winning campaigns for clients including Amazon, Samsung, Maserati, Adidas, Nike, Volvo and more. Following this, she worked freelance, gaining further experience on a wide variety of projects - from short films and documentaries to custom music projects for brands.



Her journey in music began with a love of film and TV, and exploring experimental filmmaking sparked her fascination with how music shapes narrative and emotion. Years of attending festivals, gigs and club nights deepened her appreciation for alternative, electronic and leftfield music, and helped cultivate her eclectic music taste. Her passions in music supervision lie in matching the perfect track to a visual narrative, discovering emerging talent, and collaborating with creatives to elevate storytelling through thoughtfully crafted music. She’s excited to broaden her work across an even wider range of visual media.



Since joining Resister, she has worked on bespoke composition projects for advertising, including the Amazon Books 'Bring A Book To Life' campaign, as well as several long-form audiobook productions, including the upcoming new adaptation of Pride & Prejudice, collaborating with M83's Morgan Kibby to create the theme song. Over the years, she has delivered music for numerous exciting projects, and she’s eager to continue taking on work that pushes creative boundaries and champions fresh talent.



Imogen says, "I’m thrilled to be part of the Resister team! I originally joined as a freelancer for one project, but I’ve ended up staying because I love working with them so much. It’s exciting to be part of a group that values meaningful, original music and champions female and gender minority composers, while also supporting emerging, artist-led talent. Collaborating with the 515 roster and being part of a team that puts originality and craft at the heart of every project has been an absolute highlight."



Hollie says, "Originally coming on to support us on a new high profile client, Imogen fitted in with the team so well we just couldn't let her go. She's a incredible all rounder, excelling in both the project & client management as well as the creative side of projects, with a clear passion for and deep knowledge of music. She's an incredible asset and already is proving invaluable to the team."



Hannah says, "Bringing a supervisor onto the team like Imogen is very exciting for us as a company. She brings with her a wealth of knowledge and is already a trusted supplier to music users. She clearly has such a strong passion for her craft and is dedicated to the industry. We were absolutely thrilled when she joined us full time and has seamlessly integrated into our team. The next generation of music supervisors coming into RESISTER will be able to learn a lot from Imogen."



RESISTER's second and most recent hire is Isobel Clark who is joining as a junior music supervisor.



Isobel's career began with her writing music journalism pieces for university papers, student zines and her own blog. She then worked as licensing coordinator for Newcastle based record label Global Underground as well as Blast Recording Studio while she was still at university. She joined the sync world working for Reliable Source Music for three years while also music supervising short films.



Isobel’s musical journey began when she was six and had her first piano lesson, later picking up the flute and playing in orchestras where she really fell in love with music. She went to her first gig (The Vaccines) when she was 15 and realised she wanted her life to be surrounded by music. In her spare time she volunteers at music festivals and even took her mum to her first ever festival last summer! Alongside her passion for music, she’s also making her first moves as a writer/director in the short film scene which she thinks compliments her role as a supervisor perfectly as she can deeply understand both sides of the process.



Isobel says, "I am so excited to be joining RESISTER and to learn from the incredible team. I have always felt that the music industry has a way to go in opening up opportunities for female and gender minority artists and composers and feels strongly that I'm in the perfect place now to be advocating for this. I can’t wait to make a difference alongside my amazing new colleagues while developing my skills as a supervisor."



Hollie says, "Isobel's passion for music supervision and our mission to support underrepresented talent in this space shone through from our first meeting. Working in both the music and film space as well as being classically trained sets her up for great success and we can't wait to see her develop in this role",



Hannah says, "Isobel has jumped straight into her role at RESISTER, she has wonderful creative input on the companies projects and productions and has taken her hand to all areas of supervision. Her existing knowledge, passion and her self-starter attitude in her personal projects serve her extremely well and it's going to be great seeing her develop and thrive as a music supervisor."

