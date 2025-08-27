senckađ
Prudential Helps Every Type of Al Protect Their Life's Work

27/08/2025
Weird Al joins a cast of Al's at different stages of life in spot from McCann New York and directing duo The Malloys

​Prudential has launched its latest campaign from McCann New York.​

The spot stars Weird Al Yankovic, alongside a cast of everyday 'Als' (not artificial intelligence for once–just a bunch of everyday, weird Als), in a playful reimagining of Paul Simon’s iconic 'You Can Call Me Al.'

Directed by sibling duo Brendan and Emmett Malloy (known for their work with The White Stripes and Shaun White), each character is shown at a different life stage–becoming a parent, handing off a business, or retiring–reinforcing Prudential’s idea to life that everyone has a 'life’s work' worth protecting.

Supporting spots highlight individuals named Sarah, Phil, and Ellie, each navigating a different milestone or challenge, from retirement to new parenthood. Their stories represent Prudential’s full offering of helping people safeguard the lives they’ve worked hard to build.

This campaign is rooted in the belief that money is more than digits in a bank account–it’s tied to identity, progress, and protection through life’s most important moments.

Prudential helps people move forward with confidence by offering protection that’s built on solid ground - so they can stay focused on what matters most.

