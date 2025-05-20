Platige Image Wins Prestigious Golden Cube for 'The Witcher 4' Cinematic Reveal Trailer

Platige Image has been awarded the prestigious Golden Cube at the 2025 ADC Awards for its The Witcher 4 – Cinematic Reveal Trailer, directed by Tomek Suwalski and produced in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED. The cinematic was recognised in the Gaming – Marketing – Trailer category during the 104th edition of the competition organised by The One Club for Creativity in New York City.

Premiered at The Game Awards in December 2024, the trailer marked the official reveal of the next chapter in one of the world’s most celebrated video game franchises. The ambitious production required close collaboration between Platige Image, CD PROJEKT RED, and Epic Games to deliver cinematic quality using Unreal Engine 5.

The project included a 14-day motion capture shoot, extensive stunt coordination, and advanced animation workflows, including animation of a complex creature known as the Bauk. The pre-rendered cinematic stood out for its high visual fidelity and emotional storytelling, earning top recognition from the ADC jury.

The award-winning trailer and exclusive behind-the-scenes content are available on The Witcher and Platige Image YouTube channels: