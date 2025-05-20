senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Platige Image Wins Prestigious Golden Cube for 'The Witcher 4' Cinematic Reveal Trailer

20/05/2025
54
Share
The trailer was directed by Tomek Suwalski and produced in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED

Platige Image has been awarded the prestigious Golden Cube at the 2025 ADC Awards for its The Witcher 4 – Cinematic Reveal Trailer, directed by Tomek Suwalski and produced in collaboration with CD PROJEKT RED. The cinematic was recognised in the Gaming – Marketing – Trailer category during the 104th edition of the competition organised by The One Club for Creativity in New York City.

Premiered at The Game Awards in December 2024, the trailer marked the official reveal of the next chapter in one of the world’s most celebrated video game franchises. The ambitious production required close collaboration between Platige Image, CD PROJEKT RED, and Epic Games to deliver cinematic quality using Unreal Engine 5.

The project included a 14-day motion capture shoot, extensive stunt coordination, and advanced animation workflows, including animation of a complex creature known as the Bauk. The pre-rendered cinematic stood out for its high visual fidelity and emotional storytelling, earning top recognition from the ADC jury.

The award-winning trailer and exclusive behind-the-scenes content are available on The Witcher and Platige Image YouTube channels:

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Platige Image
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Platige Image
We are Platige | Studio Showreel
Platige Image
29/08/2024
Launch Trailer
Esports World Cup 2024
08/08/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1