Photographer Dave Hill Signs to Stink Berlin for Europe Representation

​Stink Berlin has signed acclaimed photographer and director Dave Hill, whose bright, kinetic photography brings a fresh, energetic new dimension to Stink’s roster. Based in Los Angeles, Hill is known for his sun-drenched, colourful aesthetic and high-impact visual language - shaped by a background in skateboarding and snowboarding.

His images are both raw and refined, capturing moments that feel spontaneous, immersive, and full of movement. Dave brings a layered, cinematic style blending precision with play - equally at home embracing spontaneity to uncover something more human and unexpected.

Dave kickstarted his career shooting album covers for chart-topping hip-hop artists, including 50 Cent and Soulja Boy - a launchpad that quickly led to national editorial and commercial campaigns. Since then, his career has evolved into a dynamic mix of photography and directing, collaborating with brands like Google, O2, DirecTV, Hyundai, Chevrolet, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Volvic, Renault, Share Now, FIAT, Chrysler, Jeep, Alfa Romeo, and Ford.

Dave’s work is instantly recognisable. Whether capturing fast cars, fashion-forward talent, or building wild, imaginative sets, he brings an adventurous, collaborative spirit to every production. His intuitive eye and sharp storytelling instincts result in imagery that feels joyful, bright, and made for today’s social-forward, fast-moving world.

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Stink! Paige and I have long been admirers of their elevated taste and thoughtful approach within the intersection of stills and motion.

“Outside of Fox, this is the first partnership that has truly recognised the value I bring across both mediums—and that means a lot. My European collaborations have always been among my best, and I couldn’t be more excited to support this team however I can.

Jana—yes to everything!” Said Dave Hill, photographer and director.

“Dave has a distinct eye for storytelling - his images are dynamic, immersive, and full of life. Whether it's the protagonists, the play of light, or the smallest details in a frame, everything seems to move through his lens. With a keen sense for emotion, colour, and atmosphere, Dave captures moments that feel both cinematic and deeply human,” said Jana Marx, head of photography, Stink Germany.

"Fox Creative are so stoked to announce Dave Hill’s new partnership with Stink Films in Europe. Good things really do happen,” said Paige Long, managing director, Fox Creative.

See Dave’s Hill reel here.

