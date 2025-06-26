Stink Welcomes Global Studio to Roster for DACH Representation

Stink has named Global Studio - the collaborative force of directors Julien Malègue and Antoine Mayet - to its roster for commercial representation across the DACH market.

Born from a shared curiosity for experimenting across different mediums, Global was founded as a visual manifesto: a studio where creative direction, film, and photography collide under a singular, uncompromising vision.

From mountain stillness to urban pulse, Global Studio channels a timeless, premium visual style rooted in raw minimalism, abstract dualities, and fearless experimentation, blending stark purity with a surreal, dreamlike edge that captures the spirit of the zeitgeist.

Their portfolio includes standout collaborations with brands such as Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, Mercedes, Lacoste, Y3, and Nike, demonstrating their ability to infuse global campaigns with a distinct artistic edge. One perfect example is how they brought their visionary approach to the 'Flyana Boss' campaign for JD Sports x Nike, crafting an immersive CG fantasy world to launch the Air Max Dn - a bold fusion of product storytelling and hyper-digital surrealism. For Lacoste, they recently directed 'Shot the Lights Out,' a cinematic performance piece featuring dancers Nicolas Huchard and XiaoYi Liu, celebrating elegance, movement, and innovation with electric intensity. Across these projects, Global consistently blurs the line between commercial and conceptual - pushing branded content into striking new territory where visual experimentation meets cultural resonance.

Next up, Global and Stink Berlin are set to debut their first collaboration: a campaign for Mercedes-Benz, featuring both film and photography - merging premium automotive storytelling with Global’s bold visual language.

Global Studio brings a surreal, purist visual language to the commercial space - one that thrives on tension and unexpected beauty. Their arrival at Stink Berlin signals a new chapter for the duo’s ever-evolving creative journey.

“Joining Stink marks a new chapter, driven by instinct, ambition, and the need to explore new creative horizons. For us, Stink is more than just a production company, it’s a global house of bold visions, radical storytelling, and uncompromising craft that really fits our style and ambitions. Creatively, visually, and humanly, we are proud to now call it home!”

commented Global Studio.

“Julien and Antoine have that rare mix of instinct and attitude. Their work hits you - it’s sharp, stylish, and always unexpected. We’ve admired them for a long time, so bringing them in to collaborate - especially on a project as exciting as Mercedes - just felt right. We’re thrilled to have them join us” said Justin Stiebel, managing director, Stink Germany

See Global Studio reel here.​

