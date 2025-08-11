Patrice Lighter Joins Station Film

Photography credit: Collin Hughes

​Station Film has welcomed Brooklyn-based director Patrice Lighter to the company for commercials and branded entertainment. Patrice has directed striking campaigns for TikTok, Stripe and Nike, to note only a few, which reflect her talent for authenticity and candor, with a style that captures the emotion of the moment and the pulse of the culture. She has directed her first campaign at Station for NYX Professional Makeup, a subsidiary of L’Oréal, featuring Corporate Natalie.

Patrice is a strong proponent of positivity on set and in life in general. “I have a lot of empathy and compassion,” she said. “I believe my job is to make people feel empowered and good. I want everybody to feel famous. That’s the energy I bring to my work and onto set. I think people can be rock stars no matter what they’re doing.”

Patrice knows a little something about being a rock star. Her artistic roots took shape as a pop artist/songwriter, initially performing in a band during college at Stony Brook University where she earned her MBA. She worked closely with creative partner Joe Accardi, who initially filmed her on stage before the two branched out making music videos for other bands – including a year with Usher.

“It was a pleasure seeing Patrice in action on the NYX Social Campaign,” said Caroline Gibney, founding partner, Station Film. “Her creative process from prep through post is inclusive, detailed and dynamic. She definitely does the hard work and she IS a Rock Star.”

“When you meet Patrice, her energy jumps out at you and is contagious,” added Michelle Towse, partner/executive producer, Station Film. “She is enthusiastic and positive. She’s also in sync with the cultural moment. We’re elated she’s on board.”

“It was a natural transition to come to Station,” Patrice said. “Bess Howell, Station’s rep at Miss Smith and a good friend of mine, connected us. We hit it off. I love the team and what they’re doing, their forward-thinking perspective.”

Patrice’s work for brands such as First Response, Happy Baby, EBRP and folk music artists Joseph, strives to empower women and the LGBTQA+ community. Among her aspirations at Station, hands down, she says, working with Disney on a brand partnership campaign. “I believe in the magic and have a natural enthusiasm for it.”

Much like one of her favourite artists - Joan Jett and the Runaways - Patrice said, “I’d rather be true to myself and what I believe in rather than change myself for mass appeal. That has been my guiding light.”

