Panic's Bold Animation Lights Up SOURZ by Spinach

Creative studio Panic has teamed up with SOURZ by Spinach to launch a pair of visually explosive animated spots for its edible gummies, dialling up flavour, fantasy, and full-sensory fun in just 15 seconds flat.



The two animated spots, starring Blue Raspberry Watermelon and Peach Orange, were crafted to reengage SOURZ fans and reignite interest among past customers. Panic’s bold attitude to creative helped cement SOURZ as the go-to gummy in a crowded market by highlighting its sour-then-sweet signature, juicy dual flavours, and iconic S-shape.





Bursting with Taste

The campaign tosses aside the usual cannabis advertising clichés from photorealistic fruit to water simulations. From the moment the rich, succulent, gummy splits open, the animation explodes into action. Viewers are launched into a stylised flavorverse where glossy fruit bubbles float, puffy textures swirl, and vibrant colours swallow your screen.

“Our aim was to create a contrast between slow, fluid movements and dynamic, sudden actions,” says director Roberts Kulenko. “So, the visual direction combines soft, low-detail 3D forms with rich, juicy movement.”

This approach ensured that each film opens with a calm, almost serene vibe before erupting into a kaleidoscope of flavour. After all, these are weed gummies without the taste of cannabis. By blending stylised 3D with glossy textures, floating fruit bubbles, and just the right amount of chaos, Panic delivered a standout campaign that makes consuming SOURZ gummies feel like a party in your mouth.

Why Panic?



Panic crafted custom worlds for each flavour, leaning into SOURZ’s visual identity while pushing the boundaries of cannabis advertising.



“We built mini fantasy worlds inside a gummy,” says Panic founder and art director Gints Gutmanis. “Every decision, from texture to timing, was engineered to dial up taste. Our goal was to make eating SOURZ feel like an event. To take this much-loved product and give it an unexpected, cinematic, and downright delicious arena to play in.”



The campaign spots are fizzing with energy, giving you the next best thing to tasting one for yourself.

