Palma Pictures Welcomes Steve Evans as Executive Producer, Photo and Motion

​Palma Pictures has welcomed Steve Evans as executive producer of photo and motion.



With over a decade of experience producing striking, story-led work across television, fashion and branded content, Steve brings a rare blend of editorial sharpness and commercial craft. He began his career in the world of broadcast, working on high-end factual and documentary series for the likes of National Geographic, Discovery and the BBC. Chasing stories (and sunlight) from the Arctic Circle to the Amazon.



Since moving to Madrid in 2014, Steve has carved out a reputation as a calm and creative force in commercial production. He’s delivered global campaigns for some of the world’s most recognisable fashion and luxury brands, including Versace, Loewe, Burberry and Mr Porter and is known for his ability to manage ambitious international shoots with heart, style, and precision.



Now based in Mallorca, Steve steps into his new role leading the photo and motion division, where he’ll collaborate with world-class photographers, directors, agencies and brands to craft beautifully made, still and moving image work. While he’s island-based, Steve will also be working across mainland Spain and Portugal, bringing his creative leadership and production expertise to a wide range of projects coming through the regions.



Steve’s arrival marks an exciting chapter as Palma Pictures continue to grow this side of the business. His international outlook, creative spirit, and instinct for quality makes him a perfect fit for Palma Pictures and a valuable addition to our world-facing team.



“I’ve always admired Palma Pictures, not just for the standard of the work, but for the energy behind it. This is a chance to take everything I’ve learned from fashion, luxury and editorial content and bring it into a production environment that’s built for excellence at scale. I’m really excited to be part of the journey.” says Steve.



“We have been hunting for the perfect candidate for this new and expanded role for some time now,” says Mike Day, CEO at Palma Pictures. “Then lo and behold, Steve appeared on the scene. Of course, we snapped him up straight away and are delighted that a man of his many talents will be leading our photo and motion business.”



