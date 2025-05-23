5 Minutes with… Dougal Meese

With over two decades at the cutting edge of production, Dougal Meese has built a career to be reckoned with. Now executive producer at Palma Pictures in the UK and Ireland, Dougal bridges the gap between local insight and global scale, while guiding some of the world’s biggest brands through modern content creation. From Louis Vuitton and Apple to Nike and Honda, Dougal’s past and present are a masterclass in precision-led storytelling.



His journey has taken him from formative roles at Propaganda Films and Independent, to senior leadership at The Mill’s Mill+ division, and now to one of Europe’s most innovative production service outfits. Beyond an enviable trophy shelf, which includes a Cannes Lion and a Creative Circle award among others, Dougal’s perspective is what’s most striking about him – led by his vast archive of hands-on experience, he casts an informed eye on the industry’s future and is committed to evolving with it.



One of the changing definitions, according to him, is the meaning behind ‘standout work’. So, today, LBB’s Zoe Antonov asks him what really stands out and why, and how he manages to keep the clarity in the chaos of craft.





LBB> You’ve had an incredible career spanning over 25 years in production. What initially drew you to this industry, and what keeps you passionate about it today?

Dougal> I’ve always been fascinated by the energy and unpredictability of production, the way an idea evolves into something tangible through collaboration, craft, and creative thinking. Early on, I found myself drawn to the energy of shooting, the crew on set, and the challenge of pulling creative, logistical and human elements together to make something great. That mix of creativity and logistics is what inspired me.



What keeps me passionate after 25 years is that no two days are the same. The industry constantly reinvents itself – new platforms, new tools, new ways to tell stories. I’m especially energised by the people: creative thinkers, problem solvers, and collaborators who thrive under pressure. Being part of that, helping teams do their best work and delivering at the very highest level, still brings me happiness.



At its core, production is about making ideas real. That never gets old.





LBB> Palma Pictures has a unique setup with EP sales leads situated in each key market. As the UK lead based in London, how does this structure benefit clients and the work you produce?

Dougal> It’s a model that really reflects how the industry works today – global in reach, but local in nuance. Being based in London means I’m close to our clients here in the UK, able to have face-to-face conversations, respond quickly to evolving needs, and build relationships in a way that feels personal and grounded. At the same time, I’m tightly connected to our production teams in our Spanish offices, as well as Portugal, so I can bridge the creative intent with the execution seamlessly.



For clients, it means they get the best of both worlds, local understanding and international capability. We’re not just quoting jobs; we’re consulting on creative, anticipating challenges, and bringing proactive solutions to the table early on. That kind of integrated thinking leads to smoother productions and better work, full stop.



Ultimately, our local market set up helps us move at the speed of ideas, without compromising on craft or communication.





LBB> You’ve worked with some of the biggest brands in the world, from Louis Vuitton to Apple. What do you think makes a truly standout production in today’s advertising landscape?

Dougal> The definition of standout has definitely evolved. Today, it’s less about scale and more about smart, integrated storytelling that cuts through a crowded, fast-moving landscape. Working with global brands like Apple and Louis Vuitton, you see how essential it is to build work that’s not only visually arresting but rooted in purpose, with a clear point of view and a strong emotional core.



For me, standout production hinges on three things: precision, agility, and trust. Precision in craft, which means oftentimes sweating the details – whether it's a 60-second film or a six-second cutdown. Agility in process, being able to pivot quickly, work across platforms, and still deliver quality at pace. And trust, in the team, in the idea, and in the collaborative process. That’s where the magic happens.



At Palma Pictures, we’re leaning into that by offering end-to-end solutions, pushing tech like virtual production and AI, and staying close to our clients with a local-market presence. It means we’re not just executing, we’re actively shaping how the work is made and how it lands. And that, to me, is what sets truly standout work apart today.





LBB> With such a diverse portfolio, is there a particular project that stands out as a career highlight for you?

Dougal> The project which stands out is not so much as a highlight in the enjoyment sense, but it was a huge learning experience. In 2010 I worked on a commercial for Nike ‘Write The Future’. I was a small part of the production team but did witness the whole project from start to end.



As the production evolved, the scale grew way beyond the original plans plus we had to deal with many challenges, from bad weather to players not turning up and the logistics of building pitches indoors within a very tight schedule. Think ‘Lost in La Mancha’ with footballs.



It was quite humbling to see what could be accomplished under the pressure of production. I learnt a lot about production, politics and people in twelve months. Many of these lessons still inform my thinking today and help me head-off or navigate challenges.





LBB> The industry has evolved massively over the years, especially with the rise of digital content. How has your approach to production adapted to these changes?

Dougal> The shift to digital content has been transformative, not just in terms of format and speed, but in how we think about storytelling and scale. Where we used to focus on hero films or 30-second spots, now we're delivering full ecosystems of content, often with multiple versions, platforms, and audiences in mind. That’s completely changed how we approach pre-production, crew structure, and even location logistics.



I’ve learned to embrace agility without sacrificing quality. It’s about staying nimble, building teams that can flex, knowing when to scale up or stay lean, and always keeping the creative sharp, regardless of the deliverable. We’ve also leaned into technology, whether that’s virtual production, cloud-based workflows, or remote approvals, whatever gets us closer to the creative goal, faster and smarter.



But at the heart of it, the fundamentals haven't changed. Great production is still about problem-solving, collaboration, and making the work stand out, whatever shape it takes.





LBB> Collaboration is key in production – what’s your approach to building strong relationships with production companies, agencies and brands?

Dougal> Collaboration is the heartbeat of production. It’s what transforms a good idea into great work. With over two decades in the industry, I’ve learned that strong relationships are built everywhere. From boardrooms to the trenches of production; on set, in late-night pitch calls, through to solving problems together. Whether I’m working with agencies, brands or production partners, it starts with shared trust, transparency, and a deep respect for each other’s craft.



At Palma Pictures, and previously at The Mill I’ve focused on creating environments where collaboration thrives, aligning teams across continents, shaping integrated campaigns for global brands, and nurturing long-term partnerships. It’s about more than one project; it’s about being a consistent, creative ally who listens, delivers, and adds value at every stage.

The industry’s moving fast, with AI, virtual production, and ever-evolving content platforms but the core remains the same, the people. Invest in relationships, communicate openly, and bring integrity to the work, and the rest tends to fall into place.





LBB> Having won accolades like Cannes Lions and Creative Circle awards, what do you think defines award-winning work in today’s competitive industry?

Dougal> Awards are great, they shine a light on the teams, the craft, and the courage it takes to do something different. But for me, what defines award-winning work today isn’t just bold ideas or beautiful execution. It’s relevance. It’s emotional truth. It’s work that cuts through because it understands the audience, speaks to the culture, and still surprises.



At its best, award-winning work is a creative risk that pays off, and that takes trust. I’ve been very fortunate to work with visionary directors, brave agencies and clients on campaigns for Apple, EY, Converse, Honda and Nike, where every part of the production aligned behind a powerful idea. That kind of alignment, creative, strategic, and emotional, is what elevates good work to be great.



In today’s landscape, where content is constant and attention is fleeting, the bar is higher than ever. Work that wins, whether at Cannes or in culture, is usually the result of a team that’s pushed each other to go further, stay honest, and not settle. That’s still the most exciting kind of challenge.





LBB> What advice would you give to emerging producers looking to make an impact in the advertising world?



Dougal> First and foremost, be curious. The best producers I’ve worked with, and the ones who go the distance, are the ones who ask questions, dig deeper, and really want to understand how every part of the process works. It’s not just about solving problems, it’s about anticipating them, and doing it with calm and confidence.



Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty. There’s no shortcut to experience. Say yes to the tough jobs, the late nights, the fast turnarounds, that’s where you learn what you're made of. But also know your value. Respect is earned, but it’s also maintained by how you treat others, from PAs to clients.



And finally, be generous with your energy. Production is intense, but it’s also about people. Build real relationships. Look after your crew. Bring positivity to the room. The producers who stand out, and get invited back, are the ones who make the whole process better, not just smoother.







LBB> The role of an executive producer requires balancing creative ambition with financial realities. How do you navigate that challenge?

Dougal> That balance, between creative ambition and financial reality, is pretty much the heartbeat of what we do as executive producers. It’s not about choosing one over the other, it’s about making both work together. Great ideas need the right framework to come to life and part of our job is building that framework without compromising the vision.



I always start by listening, really understanding what the creative team or director is trying to say, and then working backwards to figure out how we can get there within the budget. Whether I’m leading global campaigns or managing fast-turnaround content, it’s about finding smart production solutions, being transparent about costs, and collaborating with trust and agility.



Over the years, from The Mill to Not Just Any, and now at Palma Pictures, I’ve learned that the earlier you bring production into the conversation, the better the outcome. Creativity thrives when it’s grounded in clear, realistic parameters. That’s how you protect the work, the team, and the budget, all at once.







LBB> Finally, what excites you most about the future of production, and what trends do you think will shape the industry in the coming years?



Dougal> What excites me most is that the boundaries of production are expanding faster than ever. We’re no longer just makers, we’re problem-solvers, technologists, creative partners, and sometimes even futurists. The integration of tools like virtual production, AI, and real-time workflows is opening up incredible possibilities, not just for how we shoot, but how we collaborate and tell stories across platforms.



But for me, it’s not just about shiny tech. What’s exciting is how these tools can empower creativity, make productions more agile, more sustainable, and more accessible to a broader range of talent and voices. I’ve seen that firsthand in roles where we’ve pushed innovation, whether through volumetric capture or integrated digital campaigns with global reach.

Looking ahead, I think the trend isn’t just toward new tech, but toward new models of collaboration. More direct-to-brand work. More hybrid agencies. More international partnerships. The future of production is less siloed and more fluid, and that opens up space for truly exciting, diverse, and unexpected work.

