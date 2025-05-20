senckađ
POD LDN Supports Education with Video Podcast ‘The Super Connectors’

20/05/2025
59
The LinkedIn series for introstars features insightful interviews with business leaders

Global post-production company POD LDN was tasked with post-production for ‘The Super Connectors’, a video podcast series for introstars, the LinkedIn introductions marketplace, featuring ‘super connectors’ in business.

Designed to educate and engage professionals with tips and tricks on professional relationship building, ‘The Super Connectors’ is POD LDN’s first video work created primarily for LinkedIn.

Each of the nine 15 minute episodes features edited interviews with introstars’ network of business ‘super connectors’, in conversation with introstars’ founder, Mike Adams. Introstars turns LinkedIn connections into paid referral opportunities, where users can earn money through the introductions they make.

In the interviews, the leaders share insights on their relationship-building expertise, networking secrets, and what drives them to connect people.

The series features:

  • Mark Fraser - serial founder, ex-Nintendo
  • Mohamed Said - founder of Nichie
  • Antonia Giacobelli - founder, ENOWA Skincare
  • Colleen Connors - consultant and COO, Coaching Leaders
  • Caleb Parker - founder, Brave
  • Jessica Wong - CEO and founder, Yorkseed
  • Ed Davidson - marketing and growth consultant, Ed Davidson Marketing
  • Simon Halberstam - head of technology law, Simon Muirhead Burton
  • Luke Tobin - entrepreneur, advisor, and investor, Tobin Capital

POD LDN provided full post-production services for all nine episodes, including video and audio editing, sound design and content optimisation specifically tailored for LinkedIn’s platform and audience. Working in partnership with production company Dream Factory, a full-service production and content creation studio, POD’s brief centered on fast turnaround and efficient delivery of the assets, to build audiences online.

The series is also accessible via YouTube.

Mike Adams, CEO and founder, introstars, said, "I love to exchange ideas with other super connectors, learn from their journey, and hope to inspire millions of people to go to more networking events, build their network, and become super connectors themselves.”

Adrienn Major, founder of POD LDN, said, “It was an exciting opportunity to deliver a LinkedIn-first video format to engage a professional audience through interview-led content for introstars. It’s fantastic to see how video podcasts can stand out as content on LinkedIn to inspire a large audience.”

