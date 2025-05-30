Outdoor Lions Promise “Unimaginable” Mix of Tech and Art Says Keka Morelle

Keka Morelle, chief creative officer at Ogilvy Latam, is this year’s jury president for the Outdoor category at Cannes Lions.



This is her third time serving on the Outdoor jury, and fourth Cannes juror experience overall – her first time being on the inaugural Outdoor jury in 2006, following its separation from the Print category. “This experience has given me the privilege to closely watch the evolution of the category,” she says.



​The Outdoor Lions celebrate creativity that is experienced out of home – such as billboards, posters, digital OOH – and is judged across three main criteria: the idea, the execution, and the impact. In the award show’s own words: “The work should demonstrate ideas that engage in the field. It should leverage public spaces to communicate a message or immerse consumers in a brand experience.”



LBB’s Ben Conway caught up with Keka to discuss her expectations for the category, the evolution of Outdoor, and why she describes the medium as “the art of synthesis”.





LBB> How are you preparing for the jury room this year?



Keka> I was part of the very first Outdoor jury... I believe this journey has prepared me for this year. But I also believe it’s important to study, and have been doing my homework studying the past winners, technologies, innovation solutions and cultural differences. Outdoor rules are different around the world, and this impacts the creativity and solutions.

Additionally, I’m incredibly excited about this judging journey with such a diverse and talented group of creatives from around the world. I’m particularly looking forward to meeting them in Cannes and engaging in what I know will be stimulating and thought-provoking discussions.





LBB> What is it about the Outdoor category that really excites or interests you?



Keka> I truly believe Outdoor provides brands with an opportunity to integrate into a community, a city, a neighbourhood or street, aiding communication and interaction, and bringing joy, fun, education, service, and more.



Outdoor is something that changes the look of cities. It needs to be worthy of being part of the city, and we need to find work that shows the brand belongs there -- showing the brand’s relationship with the community. We should celebrate ideas that respect the environment and the community.



I know very well the good and bad impact that advertising can have on a city. I lived in São Paulo for many years, and I saw a big change in the city after outdoor media was regulated. Before, it was the law of chaos; the visual pollution was stressful. Now the city has size limitations and regulated spaces, and this has made outdoor media much more important and relevant. It has also helped the city become more beautiful.

Outdoor is the art of synthesis. It demands clarity and conciseness. You can only achieve that level of simplicity when you have a rock-solid understanding of your brand strategy.

I truly believe every iconic brand has an iconic outdoor campaign, and I hope we see many examples this year.





Above: One of 2024's Outdoor Lions Grand Prix winners: 'Adoptable. By Pedigree'

LBB> And what are the current big debates within that specific category - or more generally across the industry - that you expect to see coming through in the judging?

Keka> The evolution of the category demonstrates that this is the perfect medium for the integration of the physical and digital worlds. With the technology we have today, which allows us to access precise data about location and audience, I expect that this year we will see great examples that, in the past, were unimaginable.

It’s not the annual fair for outdoor technology, but Cannes gives us the opportunity to show how technology helps brands be precise and create differentiation.



I also think the discussion about local relevance is amazing in this category because it’s a way to truly demonstrate how big, global brands can have a local flavour. It’s unique for a global brand to explore the sea of opportunities the Outdoor category provides -- to be close, regional and local, while still being a global brand.





LBB> The category’s criteria involve evaluating how the work ‘leverages public spaces’ – how can you and your fellow jurors analyse this aspect without seeing the OOH in real life, or having prior knowledge of each location? Is that a challenge?

Keka> It's definitely a challenge and a responsibility. The cases, the support material, and the write-ups should provide us with the answers. However, I believe it is our responsibility as jurors to deeply understand the ideas and cultural nuances.

Having the opportunity to discuss different perspectives in Cannes is fundamental to awarding the best pieces. The online process helps us a lot, but the days we will spend in Cannes will make all the difference.





​Above: 2024's other Outdoor Lions Grand Prix winner: 'Find Your Summer'​



LBB> When you’re leading a jury, how do you give space to these cultural and regional nuances?

Keka> This has always been my reality. As a Brazilian and Latina, we are used to providing all the explanations necessary for an international audience to understand our culture. This is one of the crucial aspects of the jury president's role. It's my responsibility to ensure that all ideas, regardless of their scale, receive a fair and thorough evaluation.

I believe this is the result of fostering a diverse and inclusive environment in the judging room. I’m working to build a safe space where all the judges feel confident to raise their hands and share their opinions. For me, this is crucial to achieving the best results.





LBB> Outside of the jury room, what do you think will be the big talking points of Cannes 2025?

Keka> Of course, there will be [discussions about] efficiency, the economy, and all about AI.

But for me, there's one topic on my mind. I've noticed that everything looks the same, not just in advertising, but in general. I'm eagerly searching for new things that look different.



Outside the jury room, I'll be looking for talks and speakers who will address what I think is one of the biggest discussions this year: differentiation and uniqueness.



As a firm believer in visual storytelling for brands, I'm looking forward to seeing great examples at Cannes of brands that are giving us freshness, inspiration and insights through visual approaches.

