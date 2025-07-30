senckađ
Oruga Rebrands to Reflect Rise as LATAM Creative Powerhouse

30/07/2025
With a new visual identity and a renewed strategic focus, Oruga signals its expansion across the region and its commitment to innovation, diversity, and original content creation

Oruga takes a new step in its evolution with the launch of a renewed identity that reflects its consolidation as a key player in the Latin American audio-visual landscape. With an aesthetic aligned to its vision of expansion, the company updates its brand to accompany a trajectory of sustained growth that has long transcended borders.

The new branding encapsulates the values that define Oruga today: organic creativity, diversity of perspectives, innovation across all formats, and a strong authorial imprint in every project.

“We are at a moment of consolidation, following years dedicated to building Oruga’s work philosophy and identity. Acknowledging this trajectory, we are now also advancing in territorial expansion. Our rebranding is not merely a visual update — it represents the beginning of a new chapter. We are a production company with Latin American roots and a network of talent in constant motion, working with global brands as well as platforms and agencies across the region,” said Ioni Borisonik, executive producer at Oruga.

The new identity is part of a broader growth strategy that includes expanding regional operations, forging new strategic alliances, and a firm commitment to developing original content. With an active presence in integrated campaigns, fiction projects, branded content, and digital production, Oruga is positioning itself as a creative and technical hub with continental reach.

“Oruga represents that which evolves and transforms. We like to think of production as a living, collaborative, and ever-moving process. This brand refresh allows us to better convey who we are today and where we are headed,” they concluded.

