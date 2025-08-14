Oruga Opens Santiago Office to Strengthen Latin American Presence

​Oruga has launched its new office in Santiago, Chile, consolidating its regional expansion strategy and reinforcing its presence in the Latin American market.

A key step in the company's growth, which is already working on major brand Projects.

Claudia Delavenne Yau, with more than two decades of experience in the Chilean advertising industry, will lead the new operation.

Born in Santiago, Claudia began her career in the accounts department of agencies such as McCann, Porta, Puerto and Loca, where she discovered her vocation for audio-visual production. In 2018, she joined Estudio7, where she led projects for most of the country's agencies. Three years later she joined the renowned production company SCHK, where she remained until April 2025.

‘Since May, I have been very proud and happy to be part of Oruga Chile, a new chapter that I am taking on with great enthusiasm and commitment,’ said Claudia.

Ioni Bonisonk, managing director and partner at Oruga, commented on the opening, "Chile was a logical and necessary step in our expansion as a brand. We love Chile as a sister country, for its people, its culture, and the quality of its work. We have worked hard there in recent years, and the dream of becoming an integral part of the Chilean market gradually took shape. Today, it is becoming a reality, and we are very excited to see what we can contribute in the form of seeds flourish."

With this opening, Oruga reinforces its regional vision and reaffirms its commitment to promoting audio-visual production in Latin America, betting on local teams of excellence and a high-level creative approach.

