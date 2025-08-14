senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withLBB Reel Builder
Group745

Oruga Opens Santiago Office to Strengthen Latin American Presence

14/08/2025
2
Share
From years of collaboration in Chile to launching a dedicated hub, Oruga appoints industry veteran Claudia Delavenne Yau to lead its next phase of regional growth

Oruga has launched its new office in Santiago, Chile, consolidating its regional expansion strategy and reinforcing its presence in the Latin American market.

A key step in the company's growth, which is already working on major brand Projects.
Claudia Delavenne Yau, with more than two decades of experience in the Chilean advertising industry, will lead the new operation.

Born in Santiago, Claudia began her career in the accounts department of agencies such as McCann, Porta, Puerto and Loca, where she discovered her vocation for audio-visual production. In 2018, she joined Estudio7, where she led projects for most of the country's agencies. Three years later she joined the renowned production company SCHK, where she remained until April 2025.

‘Since May, I have been very proud and happy to be part of Oruga Chile, a new chapter that I am taking on with great enthusiasm and commitment,’ said Claudia.

Ioni Bonisonk, managing director and partner at Oruga, commented on the opening, "Chile was a logical and necessary step in our expansion as a brand. We love Chile as a sister country, for its people, its culture, and the quality of its work. We have worked hard there in recent years, and the dream of becoming an integral part of the Chilean market gradually took shape. Today, it is becoming a reality, and we are very excited to see what we can contribute in the form of seeds flourish."

With this opening, Oruga reinforces its regional vision and reaffirms its commitment to promoting audio-visual production in Latin America, betting on local teams of excellence and a high-level creative approach.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Oruga
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Oruga
#ALACANCHA
UNILEVER ARGENTINA
24/07/2025
+Cerca - The Trevor Project
The Trevor Project
22/07/2025
Crecimiento
IKEA
08/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1