Open Celebrates 15 Years of Independent Creative Excellence

05/06/2025
75
Share
The Toronto-based agency marks a milestone of delivering standout work for leading Canadian brands across both official languages

Open, an independent advertising and design agency founded by Martin Beauvais and Christian Mathieu in 2010, announces its 15th anniversary. For the past 15 years, Open has been supporting national brands in both official languages, including Food Basics, Metro, Super C, clicknpark, Toys "R" Us, Babies "R" Us, Simons, Commissionaires, Beau Lake, Recipe Unlimited, Sleeman, Boulart, Cineplex, Penguin Pick Up, Twitter Canada, SMYTHE and many more.

Since 2010, Open has stayed true to their very simple roots: doing great work for great clients, executed flawlessly. The outcome has been memorable campaigns like Stay Pure for Okanagan Spring Brewery, UnMet for WoodGreen, and most recently, Bags Up for Metro Inc. As well as brand identities and reinventions that have stood the test of time for some of the country’s biggest brands.

"Celebrating 15 years is a significant milestone," said Martin Beauvais, co-founder of Open. "We are grateful for our clients' trust and support and look forward to continuing our mission of doing Work That Works…….and heck, it’s been so much fun! It's even the longest job I've ever had!"

Christian Mathieu, co-founder, added, "Our journey has been amazing. At 15 years we look back and our work is really a reflection of all the phenomenally talented people who have worked with us over the years. From our clients, to creatives, to strategists and account people, Open owes it all to them.”

Throughout its 15 years, Open has remained committed to its independent spirit, allowing for agility and creative freedom. The agency continues to adapt to the evolving marketing landscape, providing solutions to meet its clients' needs.

Work from Open Creative
Moi Rewards
Metro
24/10/2024
WOWZA!
Food Basics
23/05/2024
Brand
SMYTHE
15/09/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
