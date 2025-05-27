Oma’s Soep and 100 Restaurants in the Netherlands Campaign Against Loneliness

On National Grandparents Day, food brand Oma’s Soep, together with 100 restaurants across the Netherlands, puts seniors in the spotlight with the initiative: “A Table for Two Against Loneliness.”



Everyone who comes to dine on Wednesday, June 4th with a grandparent or another elderly person only pays for themselves - the meal for the older dining companion is free.



Oma’s Soep and 100 restaurants across the country – from Amsterdam to Maastricht – are joining forces to raise awareness about the growing loneliness among the elderly with the recurring initiative: 'A Table for Two Against Loneliness.' On June 4th, 2025, participating restaurants will host warm meals and meaningful conversations between young and old. Oma’s Soep has been fighting loneliness among seniors for years.



In the Netherlands, 2.7 million elderly people experience loneliness - a number that continues to grow. With this initiative, Oma’s Soep and its partners aim to break that isolation and offer seniors connection, attention, and joy.

Half of the profits from their fresh soups and meals are used to support activities that connect generations. Think of weekly cooking days, the Oma’s Soep Festival, and gala events that bring students and seniors together.

Martijn Canters, founder of Oma’s Soep and speaker at last year’s NIMA Marketing Day, says, “We are incredibly grateful to all the participating restaurants. They’re opening their doors to seniors, which has a huge impact. Through our weekly visits and activities, we don’t just give seniors something to look forward to - we also support their mental and physical health. Most importantly: we bring joy back into their lives. A shared meal, a good conversation, real connection. These simple moments can help break the vicious cycle of loneliness.”



Willem Dikkers from restaurant Morgan&Mees adds, “We are proud that so many restaurants throughout the Netherlands are making this campaign possible with Oma’s Soep. Together, we’re not just sharing a tasty meal, but creating connection — and that’s what we strive for every day with heart and soul.”



Campaign Poster: Building Better Health for the Elderly



Emiel Hoogendijk, epidemiologist specialising in elderly frailty at Amsterdam UMC, has researched loneliness. He told MarketingTribune, “Loneliness is harmful to anyone, but for the elderly it is demonstrably bad for their health.”

Emiel refers to the term frailty, which describes the physical decline in seniors often accompanied by social isolation. He emphasises that something can be done about loneliness, “We need a structure to monitor seniors and actively connect them.”

Since its founding, Oma’s Soep has been committed to eliminating loneliness among the elderly. By bringing seniors together in a cheerful, relaxed environment, Oma’s Soep ensures that they feel seen and heard - providing not only social connection but also contributing to their mental and physical wellbeing and quality of life.

Voluntary Collaboration



“Loneliness among seniors affects us all. With A Table for Two, we want to show that a small gesture - a shared meal - can make a big difference. Last year we started with 25 restaurants; this year, over 100 are participating. This shows how many people are willing to open their doors - and their hearts. To draw real attention to this urgent issue, we’ve created two powerful short films that inspire action. On June 4th, we’re celebrating grandpas and grandmas, because no one deserves to be alone,” says creative Mischa Schreuder from the involved agency Fitzroy, part of United Playgrounds. His team worked entirely voluntarily on A Table for Two. For more info and terms, visit the website and watch the campaign video below.

