Doritos and Minecraft Movie Mixed Reality Campaign Ends with a Golden Chip

A golden chip, a portal on Amsterdam’s Museumplein, and hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide: ‘The Nether Lands’ — a mixed reality campaign promoting ‘A Minecraft Movie’ — positioned Doritos as the ultimate movie snack of the moment.

The campaign was initiated by United Playgrounds, with creative direction from Fitzroy and real-time activation by Livewall (both part of United Playgrounds), while immersive tech was developed by Beyond.

The experience launched with a bang on March 28, as a full-scale Minecraft portal emerged on Amsterdam’s Museumplein, inviting passersby into the game world. Using their phones, players collected resources, battled Piglins, and competed for an epic prize: a real 18-karat gold Dorito chip worth €1,000.

What started as a local activation quickly went viral. Over the following weeks, interactive portals appeared in cinemas, train stations, and across more than 135 DOOH screens in the Netherlands and Belgium. With just a bag of Doritos, anyone could unlock an AR-powered Minecraft adventure — anywhere, anytime.

From Amsterdam to Times Square

While the campaign began in Amsterdam, it quickly captured global attention. Amplified by influencers, fake out-of-home content, meme culture, and its own digital portal, ‘The Nether Lands’ gained traction in places like Times Square and Piccadilly Circus. The activation was picked up across international gaming, tech, and lifestyle media.

Key Results

400,000 unique interactions

42.5 million impressions

+185% lift in association with “movie nights”

+27% increase in brand preference

“We wanted to truly immerse fans in the world of Minecraft — not just from a chip bag, but both physically and digitally,” said Michiel Otten, marketing manager at Doritos.

“This project shows how powerful the collaboration within United Playgrounds can be,” added Mischa Schreuder, creative partner at Fitzroy. “Fitzroy developed the big idea, which Livewall brought to life in an extraordinary way. By combining our strengths, we were able to elevate the concept and deliver a high-impact game experience.”



Check out more work from Fitzroy here.