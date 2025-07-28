Omar Marmoush and Rapper Wegz Drop Fresh Track for Samsung Galaxy A Series

In July 2025,DDB Egypt unveiled Samsung’s latest campaign “Samsung Galaxy A Series... How Smart?!”, bringing together two icons from different worlds: Manchester City’s Egyptian footballer Omar Marmoush and top-charting rapper and trap artist Wegz. The campaign celebrates the many faces of intelligence, proving that being smart goes beyond one definition, whether on stage, on the pitch, or in life.



At the heart of the campaign is an exclusive track by Wegz that plays on standing out and the power of smart choices where Marmoush & Wegz are seen using Samsung, tying how Samsung, Wegz, and Marmoush are smart in different ways but even smarter together with the series’ standout AI powered tools.

“Our goal was to highlight the intelligence built into the Galaxy A Series through real, relatable talent,” said DDB Egypt’s associate creative director, Gihad Mansour. “Marmoush and Wegz each bring their own form of intelligence, and the Galaxy A Series brings it all together.”

The campaign redefines what it means to be 'smart,' showing that intelligence has many forms, emotional, athletic, creative, technological, and beyond. It shows that no matter your type of intelligence, Samsung’s AI tools are here to support it.



“People are smart in different ways, hence every individual looks for tools that help them shine in their chosen path. Our goal was to show how Samsung brings all of that together,” Gihad added. That insight led to the campaign’s Arabic tagline: “Shoft el zaka2?” (Did you see the smartness?)

From intelligent photo editing to smart suggestions and productivity features, the Galaxy A Series becomes the phone for every kind of smart.



Now live across digital and social platforms, DDB Egypt, in partnership with Samsung, invites everyone to see how smart gets even smarter, when powered by the Galaxy A Series.

