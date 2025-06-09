Ogilvy Tops 2024 Effies Global Index

​Ogilvy’s commitment to using the power of creativity to drive impact for its clients’ brands and businesses resulted in the agency becoming the Most Effective Agency Network on the 2024 Global Effie Index, the annual ranking of the companies behind the world’s most effective marketing. Ogilvy earned the top spot with a strong performance across all regions in 2024, earning four Grand, 36 Gold, 80 Silver, and 110 Bronze Effie Awards, with 175 Finalists. Ogilvy has now claimed the Effies Most Effective Agency Network in two of the last three years.



Ogilvy’s global chief strategy officer Mick McCabe said, “Being named the Most Effective Agency Network in the World is a real honour. ‘We sell, or else.’ David Ogilvy’s mantra is powerful and clear. We are endlessly creative, but we ultimately have a responsibility to use the power of creativity to drive meaningful business outcomes for our clients. These moments and recognitions serve as a source of inspiration and motivation, to push the work into new, bold, brave and effective spaces. When we do that, we create great work that achieves unreasonable impact. We share this recognition with our clients whose bravery and trust in the power of big ideas makes it all possible.”



Ogilvy’s Effies performance was bolstered by a strong effort across the world, particularly in Asia Pacific, where Ogilvy earned the top spot as the region’s most effective agency network. Ogilvy Mumbai ranked #1 in the AP region’s ranking of individual agency offices, while ranking #2 globally. In Europe, Ogilvy Athens ranked as the #1 individual agency office.



Ogilvy earned four Grand Effies in Effie competitions across the world in 2024: 'Til It's Done' for The Matildas by Ogilvy Melbourne won Grand in Media, Entertainment & Leisure in APAC, 'Moutai Latte' for Luckin Coffee won Grand in Crossover Marketing in Greater China, 'Dear Influencers' for Dove by Ogilvy Athens won Grand in Social Good – Brands at the Hellas Effies, and '100% Pure Results: How Challenger Brand Pineapple Disrupted the Insurance Industry' for Pineapple by Ogilvy Johannesburg won Grand in Challenger Brand Solution / Commerce & Shopper in South Africa.



Adding to the agency network's impressive Effies performance, Ogilvy's work helped clients to earn five of the top 10 spots among the Most Effective Marketers: Unilever ranked #3, Mondelez #5, YUM! #6, The Coca-Cola Company #7, and Nestlé #8, while two of Ogilvy's client partners were ranked among the top three Most Effective Brands (Dove #2, KFC #3).



​Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide said, “The Effie Index sets the global standard for marketing effectiveness. It’s about recognising work that works and delivering real impact across geographies, industries and audiences. This year’s rankings reflect the true breadth of global marketing excellence, and we congratulate all those who earned top honours. We’re proud to celebrate their success and are inspired by their leadership.”



This comes on the heels of Ogilvy being named the Most Effective Agency Network in the United States at the 2025 Effie Awards US, as well as Ogilvy New York earning the title of Most Effective Agency Office. Earlier this year Ogilvy became the first agency network to rank #1 on WARC's Creative 100 and Effective 100 lists.

