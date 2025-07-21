Ogilvy Hires Publicis Veteran Ann Garreaud

​Ogilvy has welcomed Ann Garreaud as its new global chief financial officer. Ann, a highly respected financial leader with a distinguished 25-year career at Publicis Groupe, will now oversee all financial and commercial operations across Ogilvy’s global network and serve as a member of WPP’s finance leadership team. Most recently, she was instrumental in leading financial and commercial operations for Publicis Groupe's global client practice, where she was pivotal in driving significant multi-capability growth for key clients.



Ann’s tenure at Publicis Groupe is marked by a deep understanding of the evolving agency landscape and a relentless focus on client value. In her most recent role as EVP of global client finance and business solutions, she played a leading role in transforming Publicis's business model and organisational structure. Her extensive experience also includes critical global CFO roles within Publicis Health and Publicis Worldwide. Earlier in her career, Ann served as the US CFO for the joint ventures between Y&R and Dentsu. She holds a BA from Lehigh University and an MBA from the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University.



​Devika Bulchandani, global CEO of Ogilvy, said, “Ann is an exceptional strategic leader, relentlessly focused on delivering client value and driving sustained growth. Her experience transforming financial and commercial operations by putting clients at the heart will bring fresh perspectives and innovative thinking to our team, reinforcing Ogilvy's commitment to strengthening our commercial strategy and enhancing our global client partnerships.”



Ann Garreaud noted, "I am incredibly excited and honoured to join Ogilvy, a company I have long admired for its iconic brand and exceptional ability to use creativity as a business driver. Contributing to Ogilvy's next phase of growth with this talented global team is truly energising. I am committed to leveraging my experience to ensure we continue delivering exceptional value and innovative solutions for our clients worldwide.”



Ann succeeds Stacey Ryan-Cornelius, who recently was appointed the new global chief financial officer at Burson. "I want to personally thank Stacey for her invaluable partnership and countless contributions over the past two decades, especially her five years as our CFO," added Devika. "She has been a fearless champion of our people and culture, ensuring Ogilvy remains a beacon within WPP and the industry. She will forever be a part of Ogilvy’s team.”

