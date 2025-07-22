senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Ogilvy One Appoints Alfonso Alcocer as Managing Director for Mexico and Miami

22/07/2025
3
Share
Before returning to Ogilvy, Alfonso Alcocer was a partner at Deloitte Digital

Alfonso Alcocer has been appointed managing director of Ogilvy One for Mexico and Miami, reporting to Verónica Hernández, CEO Ogilvy Mexico and Miami. With over two decades of experience in marketing, advertising, and digital transformation, his appointment marks the start of a new stage of strategic growth to build meaningful connections between brands and clients.

Driven by creativity, technology, and data; powered by AI, Ogilvy One's mission is to provide cutting-edge services to create relevant relationships that generate value for the business, the brand, and the client. "We are committed to creating personalised experiences that connect brands and people, generating real and measurable value for businesses. Poncho's arrival reflects our vision for the present and future of marketing: operating with agility, precision, and a deep understanding of the consumer and business objectives. I´m convinced that his experience will be key to accelerating our growth. We are excited to have him back" said Verónica Hernández, CEO of Ogilvy Mexico and Miami.

"Today more than ever, creativity and data must go hand in hand. They allow us to better understand audiences and design relevant, personalised, and measurable solutions to achieve a lasting relationship between brands and consumers. Our clients expect real and tangible, end-to-end creative business solutions. This will be our focus in both markets," said Alfonso Alcocer, managing director Ogilvy One Mexico and Miami, adding, "Returning to Ogilvy after 12 years is a personal and professional honour. Here, I was given my first great opportunities, where I grew professionally, won awards, and worked alongside extraordinary leaders like Verónica Hernández and Horacio Genolet. I am very excited about what is coming, and I am confident that together with the team, we will do great work."

Alfonso Alcocer has solid experience in strategy, creativity, and digital transformation. Throughout his career, he has led regional strategies and digital transformation initiatives for some of the world's most important brands in industries such as mass consumption, automotive, telecommunications, energy, financial services, and technology. Before returning to Ogilvy, he was a partner at Deloitte Digital, where he led the Marketing & Commerce practice for Latin America, directing digital marketing, martech, adtech, and digital commerce projects.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Ogilvy Mexico
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Ogilvy Mexico
Aeromexicanos de Aeroméxico
Aeroméxico
06/05/2025
ENG
Aeromexicanos
06/05/2025
Futbolista
Casa de la Amistad
26/04/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1