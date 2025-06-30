Officer & Gentleman Wins Big at WINA Awards 2025 with Bold, Purpose Driven Work

Madrid’s Officer & Gentleman has emerged as one of the standout performers at the 10th edition of the WINA Awards, the global festival celebrating the best work from independent agencies. Held this year in Ibiza, the show awarded the agency three Grand Prix, five Golds, and two Bronze trophies – making it the second most awarded agency overall and the most awarded in Spain.

The awarded campaigns span a wide range of clients and causes – from football and climate change to sexual wellness and wartime advocacy. Highlights include work for the US-based charity Razom for Ukraine, Dutch adult retailer EasyToys and Spanish football club Real Betis, with supporting partners Hummel, Parley for the Oceans, and Pyratex. The wins reinforce the agency’s growing international reputation, following recent accolades at New York Festivals, El Sol, El Ojo, and Saniss Health & Wellness Awards.

​Alex Katz, cofounder and ECD stated, “In an industry that’s increasingly dominated by global networks, it can be hard for indie agencies to make themselves heard. We may not have their budgets or scale, but we’ve always believed independents can go toe-to-toe on creativity. WINA gives us, and others like us, a platform to prove it.”

“This past year we've balanced purpose and play, speaking to serious issues like the ongoing war in Ukraine and the devastating effects of climate change in Spain, while also embracing our love of humor in our campaigns for EasyToys.” added Javi Iñiguez de Onzoño, cofounder and ECD.

The awarded campaigns showcased the agency’s signature blend of provocative storytelling and cultural resonance, highlighting their long tradition of purpose-driven work as well the use of humour to generate conversations around larger issues.

'The Air Raid Alarm Clock' for Razom for Ukraine (Grand Prix & Gold)

Created in collaboration with the Ukrainian agency Arriba! – Officer & Gentleman’s sister agency in Kharkiv – and produced by Fabs Robotics, Ricorico, Secrets Films, Goloso Studio and Pijama Studio.

'Without Blue There’s No Green' for Real Betis Balompié (Grand Prix & Gold)

Created in collaboration with Forever Green, Hummel, Parley for the Oceans, Pyratex and Seis60.

'Defend the Green' for Real Betis Balompié (Gold & 2xBronze)

Created in collaboration with Forever Green.

“Explore Uranus” for EasyToys (Gold)

Produced by Jakiens and directed by Marco Huertas.​

“The Clitoris Conquest” for EasyToys (Grand Prix & Gold)

Produced in-house and directed by Andrea Casaseca.​

In addition to WINA, the agency was recently recognised at some of the industry’s most prestigious festivals, including NewYorkFestivals, El Sol, El Ojo and Saniss Saniss Health & Wellness Awards. With a body of work that consistently challenges conventions and sparks conversation, Officer & Gentleman continues to prove that independent creativity can punch well above its weight.