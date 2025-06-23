senckađ
Ocurens Wins Best Production Company at 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards

23/06/2025
This year’s win follows two consecutive nominations for Best Production Company at the BMVAs in 2024 and 2025

London and Paris-based production company Ocurens has been awarded Best Production Company at the 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards (BMVAs), marking a major milestone in the company’s growth.

The company’s roots span nearly a decade. The Paris office was founded in 2016, quickly establishing itself as a home for boundary-pushing music video work. In 2023, Ocurens expanded to the UK with the opening of its London office, launching as a cross-European collective committed to elevating the next generation of directors.

This year’s win follows two consecutive nominations for Best Production Company at the BMVAs in 2024 and 2025. In a competitive field, Ocurens placed first, ahead of notable studios including Friend London and Kode, who came in second and third respectively.

With teams in both France and the UK, Ocurens continues to build a reputation for distinctive visual storytelling across music, fashion, and commercial work. Music videos remain a central part of the company’s identity, providing space for creative risk-taking and bold, auteur-driven work.

The company’s vision is deeply influenced by Valentin Petit, co-founder and a key figure in the French music video scene, who passed away in 2023. His legacy remains a guiding force for the team across both offices.

Emmanuelle Le Chat, marketing director at Ocurens UK, commented, “We were nominated last year, so to come back and win this time means a lot. We’ve worked hard to build a space where directors can take risks and push ideas forward, especially in music videos, which have always held a special place for us.

"Being recognised by a platform like the BMVAs, which truly values creativity and originality, is an honour. It’s exactly the kind of recognition we believe Valentin Petit would have been proud of.”

Germain Robin, co - founder of Ocurens also added, “This award is a powerful validation of the creative culture we’ve built over the years, one that encourages risk, nurtures new voices, and keeps music videos at the heart of our identity. It’s also a way to honour Valentin, whose vision continues to shape everything we do.”

The Berlin Music Video Awards is an annual international festival that recognises excellence in music video production, known for spotlighting bold, innovative work from across the globe.

With this award, Ocurens further solidifies its position as one of Europe’s most exciting and creatively driven production companies, with music videos continuing to play a central role in its vision.

