Nuevo Launches Globally to Connect Bold Thinking with Seamless Brand Activation

Today marks the global launch of Nuevo, a new kind of creative agency built for the future of brand marketing. Backed by HH Global, the world leader in responsible marketing activation, Nuevo exists to close the gap between above-the-line strategy and real-world brand activation — delivering speed, scale and creative firepower in a world where marketers need more, faster and better.

In an era where traditional agency models are being challenged and marketing supply chains are more complex than ever, Nuevo is purpose-built to help brands connect big thinking with flawless delivery — across every channel, market and touchpoint.

“Nuevo was born out of what we heard loud and clear from marketing leaders — they need creative partners who can move faster, think smarter and scale globally without compromising on craft,” said Clyde McKendrick, president of Nuevo. “This isn’t about bolting on creativity to production. This is a new creative ecosystem built for today’s reality.”

Clyde McKendrick, president of Nuevo



Powered by three core pillars, Nuevo fuses intelligence, technology and purpose-driven creativity:

Creative Intelligence – AI-driven insights and cultural trendspotting to shape smarter, sharper campaigns

Creative Technologies – Innovative strategies that enable connected digital, social and real-world brand experiences

Conscious Creativity – Purpose-led ideas that resonate with today’s values-driven consumers

Nuevo combines creative excellence with operational precision — offering clients the strategic thinking of a top-tier agency and the efficiency of an in-house partner.

As part of HH Global Nuevo is already able to activate in over 100 markets, acting in any form from embedded in-house agency to local creative hubs, to lead brand activation partners.

“We’re not just reimagining the agency model — we’re rebuilding it around what brands actually need,” said Clyde. “That means fewer silos, more connected thinking and real creative collaboration.”

HH Global has an unrivalled track record of success as partner to the world's biggest brands including Adidas, Bayer and Samsung, and is launching Nuevo as part of its investment in the future of marketing activation.

