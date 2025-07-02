HH Global Assembles Leadership Team

HH Global, the world’s leading responsible marketing activation partner, has appointed a quartet of senior hires to assemble the leadership team within its growing global creative ecosystem, Nuevo.

Backed by HH Global, Nuevo, which launched last month to reimagine the way brands develop creative ideas and activate seamlessly across multiple markets, audiences, experiences and channels sees the appointment of Trak Ellis-Hill as executive creative director, Dr Karen Correia da Silva as head of creative intelligence, Richard Buchanan as head of creative technologies and Betty Fadier as the head of creative business.

Reporting into Clyde McKendrick, president of Nuevo, these appointments are set to strengthen and accelerate expansion, further supporting Nuevo’s proposition to build brands that mean more to people.

Trak, previously managing creative partner at IPG’s Momentum Worldwide, is responsible for shaping the future of Conscious Creativity™ across the global team of 700 content and creative professionals within the network, seeing Nuevo uniquely positioned to set a greater industry standard in brand marketing. Former Iris senior strategy director, Dr Karen Correia da Silva, semiotics and behavioral science insights expert, is charged with leading the next generation consumer and cultural insights and intelligence offering, helping clients translate hyper-localised insights into global strategic direction for brand activation across relevant sectors and consumer groups.

Richard Buchanan, former AKQA group strategy director, brings strategic thinking infused with the latest technologies and platforms and will be providing clients with the power to innovate, giving access to new ways for brands to create seamlessly connected experiences for consumers. Betty Fadier, previously VML’s business director, sits as head of creative business, to ensure campaign development and management is held to the highest standard.

Kristian Elgey, group chief executive officer, HH Global, commented, “Senior marketers need more than traditional agencies can offer in the modern world of brand marketing. That is why we invested in Nuevo, to establish a genuine global creative ecosystem that can offer our clients a completely integrated and new way. Nuevo is a model that combines deeper insights, strategic and creative excellence, giving marketing leaders better options from one globally connected team. These appointments reflect our commitment to supporting our clients in meeting their now, next and future needs.”

Clyde McKendrick, president, Nuevo commented, “Nuevo's management team represents our different way of working. They are all progressive leaders in their respective fields – and the core ethos that unites each of us within the global creative ecosystem is a passion to build brands that simply mean more to people. Backed by HH Global, Nuevo has all the benefits of acting independently, while scaling globally. I'm beyond excited to show our clients what they can achieve with Nuevo's new approach."