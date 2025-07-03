Not Normal Turns 4

Just four years ago, Not Normal was born in the United States. Not as just another production company, but as a different way of seeing and doing things: a multicultural, agile, and strategic production house built to challenge outdated structures in the advertising industry and elevate creativity - without compromise. A place where craft, authorship, and impact are non-negotiable.



Founded by José Luis Cabruja, Ari Evasio, and Charlie Berrizbeitia, Not Normal was built on a different model - collaborative, fast-moving, and obsessed with storytelling and new ways of producing. Four years later, that model not only holds strong, it has grown, expanded, and evolved into a truly international creative network.



Today, Not Normal is no longer just a production company. It’s a multinational creative ecosystem with active operations in the United States, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Eastern Europe and Spain. A platform that connects talent, teams, and diverse perspectives to produce ideas with global reach and strong regional identity.

From its US headquarters, Not Normal has developed campaigns with high creative impact - recognised at major international festivals - for some of the world’s most relevant brands. Highlights include: 'Green Man' (Toyota / Conill), 'Wrong Candidates' (Change the Ref / Alma Agency), 'It’s Time' (KFC LATAM), and 'Business Never Stops' (Ocean Bank / República Havas), as well as projects for eBay, Nike, Tide, Bounce, Comcast, Shark, Rocket Mortgage, DISH, and many more.

From production company to international network

What began as a bold move in the US has now taken root across the region. The first step was Mexico, with Silvia 'Chivis' Sánchez joining as partner - marking a major turning point. Under her leadership, the company has developed campaigns for KFC, Mercado Libre, L’Oréal, M&M’s, Jumex, Sedal, Royal Enfield, Tabcin, and Sidral Mundet, partnering with agencies like GUT, Hello, VML, Ogilvy, BBDO, and Grey, among others.

Then came Argentina. With the addition of Lucas Murillo (partner and executive producer), Lisandro Murillo (partner and CFO), and senior executive producer Gustavo Martini, the operation grew quickly - delivering projects for Brahma, Adidas, Burger King, and Magistral, in collaboration with Draftline, Grey, The Juju, and Monks.

The structure was further strengthened with the arrival of Linda Suescún as executive producer in Mexico - bringing sharp, structured, and creative leadership to a fast-growing team.

Also joining the company is José Freddy García (aka JF), certified Exma Speaker and director of the web series 'Marketing en la Calle.' As head of new business LATAM, JF’s mission is to open doors beyond traditional industry boundaries - bridging the audio visual world with non-conventional business spheres. With over a decade of experience, he blends a filmmaker’s sensibility with a strategic marketing mindset, creating pathways for brands, partners, and platforms to engage with content in fresh, cross-industry ways.

Chile and Brazil: A growing network

In Brazil, Not Normal opened offices in São Paulo, with Landscape as its local partner. Its debut project: a campaign for Apple and Mercado Livre Brazil alongside Gut São Paulo, directed by Celeste Lois and Guillermo Trochon.



In Santiago de Chile, the company expanded with partners Nataly Vidal (advertising and production), director/photographer Gabriel Schkolnick, and executive producer Fredy del Pino. From there, Not Normal launched campaigns like 'Manito de Guagua' (Burger King / Wolf BCPP) and 'Vende Humos' (Burger King / The Juju), co-produced with Not Normal Argentina.



Talent and Recognition: The result of doing this differently

In just four years, Not Normal has earned a place at the world’s leading creative festivals. But awards are simply the consequence of a clear purpose: building a production company with a distinct voice, powered by directors who bring something unique to every project.

Among them:

​Francisco Paparella – partner and executive producer in the US, known for his strong visual storytelling in automotive, narrative, sports, and lifestyle.



​Daniel Rosenfeld – Award-winning film and commercial director, recognized at the Venice Film Festival.



Las Magnolias – A Brazilian director duo with a poetic, sensorial, and sophisticated approach.



​Jorge Arana – A filmmaker with a pop-meets-cinema aesthetic, now a partner and executive producer for the US Midwest market.



Albert Grabudela, Jerome Kruin, Hernán Kesselman, and Mestizo – Talents on the rise who round out a global and diverse roster.

Not Normal Today: More than a production company, a multinational creative network

With active operations in the US, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Eastern Europeand Spain, Not Normal is now a multinational creative network - one that connects ideas, talents, and cultures to amplify the impact of agencies and brands alike.

Four years since its launch, Not Normal isn’t just celebrating an anniversary. It’s celebrating the transformation into a company that breaks moulds, champions difference, and proves that in this industry, it’s not only possible to do things right—it’s possible to do them your way.