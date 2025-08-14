Not Just Any Welcomes William McGregor

​Not Just Any, the London-based production company known for bold storytelling and fresh ideas, has welcomed acclaimed director William McGregor to the team.

William’s body of work speaks for itself – from the haunting beauty of his debut feature ‘Gwen’, to directing episodes of BBC and HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials’ and ‘Poldark’, his storytelling is always rich, atmospheric, and emotionally powerful. Whether it’s film, television, or commercials, William’s versatility and eye for detail have made him one of the most exciting directors working today.

On joining, William commented, “I am beyond excited to be joining the marvellous people at Not Just Any. Their focus on character driven story telling, infused with industry leading VFX and CGI world building could not be more in tune with my own thumbprint as a director. Having spent 14 years as a director at The Mill, whilst also directing award winning high end drama, I share the exact same sensibilities in story telling and craft. This collaboration honestly feels like a match made in heaven. I'm excited to see what we do together next.”

William joins Not Just Any at an exciting time, as the company continues to grow its slate of original work and high-end collaborations.

Commenting on William’s arrival, executive creative director and director of Not Just Any, Aidan Gibbons shared, “Having personally worked with Will over the years, I know just how hard-working and disgustingly talented he is. Being so hands-on and passionate about everything he works on means that he slots right in with our ethos. We’ve already had a busy summer working together and we’re now very proud to call him part of the NJA crew”

To discover more of William’s work please visit here.

