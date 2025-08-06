Nike Drops 'The Legend of the Canarinha' Celebrating Brazil’s Fearsome Final Run

To celebrate Brazil’s qualification for the grand final of the biggest women’s national team competition in South America, held in Ecuador, Nike has released the animation 'The Legend of the Canarinha' to highlight the talent of the women’s national team players as they write another chapter in their winning legacy. But unlike traditional fairy tales, Nike flips the script—turning the legacy and bright future of the Canarinha into a horror story.

“This film is an invitation for everyone to feel the power and legacy of our national team, recognising the talent that inspires a new generation of girls who love football. We want to show that Brazilian athletes don’t just make history—they’re shaping the future of the sport with every dribble, goal, and victory,” said Gustavo Viana, marketing director at Fisia, Nike’s official distributor in Brazil.

Conceived by Wieden+Kennedy São Paulo and produced by Dirty Work, the animation draws inspiration from stop-motion techniques and the aesthetics of the 1990s, creating a bold visual to tell the team’s story. The film highlights the key traits of Kerolin, Angelina, and Gio—players who make their rivals tremble—showing that what lies ahead commands even more respect than what’s already been achieved.

The power of the story comes to life with the narration:

“Long ago, the continent saw a nightmare emerge. Winning 8 out of 9 Cups. And striking fear across the land. A relentless ginga, leaving opponents on the ground. Chasing a fifth straight title. Intimidating every team in their path. Speed that tears up the field. Dribbles that scramble destiny. Precision that crushes anyone bold enough to stand in the way. As if it had all been foretold... They’ll show that the future haunts even more than the past.”

Commitment to women’s football

'The Legend of the Canarinha' is part of Nike’s ongoing efforts to amplify the achievements of women’s football and celebrate the impact of female athletes both on and off the pitch—reinforcing its role as the sport’s biggest supporter of women.

In 2025, the brand launched the global campaign 'SCARY GOOD', encouraging athletes and fans to embrace a creative and fearless style of play. Among the campaign’s highlights is a short film starring Brazilian striker Kerolin, who faces and overcomes challengers in a fictional horror-themed game show called 'Dribble to Survive.'

In Brazil, the 'Scary Good Station' held at Parque Villa-Lobos in São Paulo offered an immersive experience inspired by athletes Kerolin, Angelina, and Gio—showcasing the talent of Brazilian players and inspiring young girls who love the game. The station was open to the public on July 18, 19, and 20.

