Jung von Matt Secures Trademark For Germany’s Largest Nazi Online Shop

18/08/2025
Continuing their fight against the far-right in Germany, Jung von Matt and the initiative Laut gegen Nazis e.V. secure trademark rights to Germany's largest Nazi online shop, Druck18

The award-winning ‘Rights Against Right’ (‘Recht gegen Rechts’) campaign by Loud against Nazis (Laut gegen Nazis e.V.) and Jung von Matt secured the trademark rights to the name Druck18, Germany's largest right-wing extremist online shop.

The goal is to prevent the right-wing extremist scene from commercially using the name, thus permanently disrupting one of the central distribution channels for right-wing propaganda.

Druck18 is considered the flagship of Nazi merchandise and is run by Thuringian neo-Nazi Tommy Frenck, one of the central figures in the right-wing extremist scene.

The shop sells hundreds of items with racist, antisemitic, and historical revisionist content – including common codes such as ‘HKNKRZ’ (an innuendo for the Nazi Swastika), ‘HTLR’, and ‘Wehrmacht wieder mit?’ (Wehrmacht again with us?). ‘Rights Against Right’ has managed to secure the rights to those phrases within the two years of activism through ownership.

The association Loud against Nazis uses the trademark protection of the name as a legal tool to combat this commercial dissemination of right-wing codes.

With trademarking the shop name Druck18, the shop may no longer be operated under the name. Further use may result in injunctions and claims for damages. Previous campaign actions have already resulted in right-wing extremist shops having to remove trademarked names like Enness from their websites.

Jörn Menge, founder of Loud against Nazis (Laut gegen Nazis e.V), said: "We have already shown with the trademark registration of individual codes that you can hit Nazis where it hurts them most – in their wallets. By trademarking the name 'Druck18', we are going a step further. Anyone who makes money from right-wing hate must expect consequences. We no longer want to stand idly by while Nazi codes are freely distributed across digital store counters."

The campaign is part of the long-standing ‘Rights Against Right’ initiative, which Jung von Matt has supported as a creative partner for two years. The campaign has already received numerous international creativity and effectiveness awards.

