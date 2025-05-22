Netflix Rolls Out Redesigned TV Experience

​Toaster, the international creative agency, has created a promotional video and supporting materials to announce the global launch of the new Netflix TV experience.



The 60-second spot explains the benefits of the new-look and build, including updated AI and structure, and will be shared with press and social media for the launch. Netflix is rolling out the redesigned TV experience worldwide to help users find the content they want. The streamer asked Toaster to increase awareness of the new experience by highlighting its benefits and explaining to the media how it helps members discover new content.



But rather than producing a product education video, Toaster has prioritised achieving the same emotions Netflix users get when watching a highly anticipated TV series or movie. The result is a product focused video that invokes the quality of Netflix’s most loved content.

The video and creative materials capture the benefits of the new design and recommendation engine that responds to members’ real time behaviour alongside a new search engine. This helps users see how the new TV experience makes choosing content more personal and focused through its intuitive design, simpler navigation and real-time recommendations.

Launching this month, the refreshed tv experience offers simpler navigation, with shortcuts to search, shows, movies, games and My Netflix. These appear at the top of the screen and are always accessible. As users explore and engage with titles, fresh rows of recommendations appear in real time. The home page will become more responsive to help users find content they want to watch more quickly. The My Netflix hub keeps track of users’ personal journeys on the service, such as Continue Watching, My List and Remind Me. The redesign has also prioritised showing more detailed title information like the synopsis, run time and tags that signal for example ‘award winning’, ‘top 10’ or 'directed by’.



Promoting the refreshed tv experience is vital for keeping users informed about the changes so they can make use of the updated features.

​Paul Lee, Netflix product marketing manager, said, “We thank Toaster tremendously for all the work in getting us here. We couldn’t have done it without the team’s support.”



​Susannah Bard, managing director for Toaster in the US added, “Collaborating with Netflix on the launch of their new TV experience was an absolute privilege. This was a momentous milestone for their product, and we were honoured to support the campaign from the ground up. We’re incredibly proud to have played a part in bringing this to life”



