senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Navy Federal Credit Union Turns Up the Volume on Military Appreciation Month

29/05/2025
1.0k
Share
MullenLowe launches the first-ever Navy Federal MAM JAM Concert Series bringing music shows to small military communities

Military Appreciation Month comes and goes every year. Yet, few people celebrate it and fewer even know about it. Navy Federal Credit Union set out to go beyond special promotions and celebratory activities, they wanted to spread military appreciation with an audience that honours those who serve or have served. So, this year, they teamed up with MullenLowe to turn Military Appreciation Month into an unforgettable month.

Thus, the first-ever Navy Federal MAM JAM Concert Series was born.

Headlined by Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay, MAM JAM brings big music shows to small military communities. MAM JAM is more than a concert though - it’s a celebration of the military community, honouring Servicemembers, Veterans and their families through music.

The idea was conceived by MullenLowe after being tasked with making Military Appreciation Month more culturally relevant. They began by thinking about military members: who they are, what they do for fun, and most importantly, where they serve. They quickly realised most military bases are off the beaten path, and if Servicemembers want to see a concert, they often must drive several hours.

So, they asked themselves “What if we bring a big concert to them?”

MullenLowe partnered up with the musical experts at Mass Appeal to help bring the idea to life at venues near Fort Cavazos in Texas and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. In addition to Dan + Shay, MAM JAM features performances by Redferrin, Carter Faith, Austin Williams, and Air Force Veteran Austin Snell. The event also features Veteran-owned small businesses in the Mission Marketplace - open for attendees to stop by and shop throughout the night.

Over 2,000 Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans and their family members attended MAM JAM in Texas last weekend.

And it’s just getting started. The next show is May 31st in Wilmington, NC at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from MullenLowe U.S.
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from MullenLowe U.S.
Acura
Introducing the 2025 ADX
21/03/2025
Early Spring
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
04/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1