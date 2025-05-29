Navy Federal Credit Union Turns Up the Volume on Military Appreciation Month

Military Appreciation Month comes and goes every year. Yet, few people celebrate it and fewer even know about it. Navy Federal Credit Union set out to go beyond special promotions and celebratory activities, they wanted to spread military appreciation with an audience that honours those who serve or have served. So, this year, they teamed up with MullenLowe to turn Military Appreciation Month into an unforgettable month.



Thus, the first-ever Navy Federal MAM JAM Concert Series was born.



Headlined by Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay, MAM JAM brings big music shows to small military communities. MAM JAM is more than a concert though - it’s a celebration of the military community, honouring Servicemembers, Veterans and their families through music.

The idea was conceived by MullenLowe after being tasked with making Military Appreciation Month more culturally relevant. They began by thinking about military members: who they are, what they do for fun, and most importantly, where they serve. They quickly realised most military bases are off the beaten path, and if Servicemembers want to see a concert, they often must drive several hours.



So, they asked themselves “What if we bring a big concert to them?”



MullenLowe partnered up with the musical experts at Mass Appeal to help bring the idea to life at venues near Fort Cavazos in Texas and Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. In addition to Dan + Shay, MAM JAM features performances by Redferrin, Carter Faith, Austin Williams, and Air Force Veteran Austin Snell. The event also features Veteran-owned small businesses in the Mission Marketplace - open for attendees to stop by and shop throughout the night.

Over 2,000 Active Duty Servicemembers, Veterans and their family members attended MAM JAM in Texas last weekend.



And it’s just getting started. The next show is May 31st in Wilmington, NC at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park.

