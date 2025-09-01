National Grid Appoints M+C Saatchi Group UK as Creative Agency of Record

National Grid has reappointed M+C Saatchi Group UK as its UK creative agency of record, following a four-way competitive pitch against VCCP, mFuse and MediaWorks.

The three-year contract will see the agency lead integrated communications across strategy, creative, social, PR and influencer marketing. The brief centres on building broad public support for the grid upgrades critical to delivering the UK’s net zero targets, while deepening engagement in communities where developments are taking place.

​Building on the success of last year’s ‘The Great Grid Upgrade’ campaign, the work will focus on strengthening trust, addressing local concerns and fostering a shared sense of national progress around energy infrastructure.

M+C Saatchi Group UK will work to communicate the positive social and economic impacts of grid upgrades, particularly in communities where the main upgrades are taking place, while tackling misinformation and local concerns through culturally resonant, insight-led campaigns.

Initial campaign activity will launch in summer 2025.

Phil Edmonds, strategic campaigns lead, National Grid, said, “We were looking for a partner that truly understood the complexity of our challenge, both in terms of the infrastructure itself and the way people feel about it. M+C Saatchi Group UK brought fresh, innovative thinking rooted in what communities genuinely care about. Their independent, agile approach really stood out and gave us confidence they could help us engage people in a meaningful and authentic way.”

​Jo Bacon, UK group CEO, M+C Saatchi Group UK, added, “Cultural Power is about shaping conversations that matter – and this work does exactly that. It’s a chance to connect with people on their terms, reflect local realities and show how the energy transition can bring real benefits to real communities. We're proud to be continuing our partnership with National Grid and excited to develop something that earns attention, drives understanding and makes a genuine impact.”

​Alice Burrell, managing partner, M+C Saatchi UK, concluded, “This is a special win. These grid upgrades are absolutely vital to the UK’s energy security, and we’re proud to play our part. It’s always tough for an incumbent to retain a major account like this, so winning again feels incredibly rewarding. We are united by an ambition to do work that’s not just effective, but important too.”

The appointment follows a strong run of new business wins for M+C Saatchi Group UK, including Allwyn and Screwfix, as well as the launch of its new Cultural Power proposition.

