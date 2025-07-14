Nathan’s Famous Transforms New York Subway Map Into Hot Dog Tribute

Just in time for National Hot Dog Day on July 16, Nathan’s Famous® has teamed up with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to unveil a playful new campaign inspired by an unexpected design quirk in the city’s newly updated subway map, where fans can follow the frank to Coney Island.

Earlier this year, the MTA unveiled its first fully revamped subway map in nearly 50 years. To the delight of Nathan’s lovers everywhere, a curious twist emerged: the N, F and Q subway lines lead directly to Coney Island. It’s as if the subway system itself is pointing right to the birthplace of Nathan’s Famous. Smithfield Foods has a license agreement with Nathan’s Famous for the exclusive right to manufacture, distribute, market and sell “Nathan’s Famous” branded hot dogs and sausages in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels within the US.

“It felt like the MTA gave us a nod – in the shape of a hot dog,” said Brittany Oliver, marketing manager for Nathan’s Famous at Smithfield Foods. “Coney Island is where it all started for us over a century ago, and seeing the N, F and Q lines come together there? That’s classic New York – and classic Nathan’s.”

To mark the occasion, the brand has launched a citywide out-of-home and digital out-of-home campaign encouraging New Yorkers to “Follow the (F)rank Line” all the way to Coney Island. The activation includes subway takeovers, digital signage and social media content designed to drive physical and digital traffic to Nathan’s historic flagship location.

This campaign builds on the brand’s '100% Beef, 100% New York' brand platform, which launched in 2024.



​Brynna Aylward, chief creative officer, adam&eveDDB US, said, “This campaign is classic New York: funny, bold, and rooted in something real. We wanted to tap into the city’s personality and sense of humour, and there’s nothing more iconic than Nathan’s and the NYC subway.”

​Mitch Horton, head of design and creative director, adam&eveDDB NYC, added, “I was admiring the new MTA map design when something near Coney Island caught my eye. Wait… is that a hot dog? It was staring me in the face. All it needed was some mustard. $2.90 well spent.”

