Creative in association with Gear Seven
NYX Turns Dreaded HR Training into Corporate Baddie Bootcamp

21/08/2025
'Brow Compliance,' created by GUT Los Angeles and directed by Patrice Lighter, reimagines those classic HR training videos to speak gen z’s language

Gen z is stepping into the workforce, and while corporate culture might be new to them, they're bringing in their own set of rules, vibes, and looks.

NYX Professional Makeup’s latest campaign, ‘Brow Compliance,’ created by GUT Los Angeles, reimagines those classic HR training videos to speak gen z’s language. Because in the world of nine to five, it’s not just about keeping it professional, it’s about showing up as a full-fledged corporate baddie.

And with a swipe of Brow Glue Crazy Lift, you can let your brows do the talking. It’s NYX putting the professional in NYX Professional Makeup, with a fresher, funnier, and fiercer twist.

“Nobody ever said, ‘I just finished my compliance training and now I look gorgeous.’ Until now,” said Bruno Acanfora, CCO, GUT LA. “We wanted to take the universally dreaded, mandatory workplace training and turn it into a moment of fun, beauty, and self-expression. Partnering with Corporate Natalie was a no-brainer. She perfectly captures the humour, hustle, and side-eye of gen z entering the working world.”

v2.25.1