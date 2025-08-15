NYF Health Awards Reveals Health & Wellness and Pharma Executive Juries

The New York Festivals® NYF Health Awards®, celebrating excellence in Healthcare, Wellness, and Pharmaceutical advertising, has revealed the 2025 Pharma and Health & Wellness Executive Jury members.

The 2025 Executive Jury features two distinct judging panels: Health & Wellness, chaired by Allison Ceraso, CCO at Digitas Health, and Pharma, led by Kathleen Nanda, CCO at FCB Health NY, an IPG Health Company. These renowned creative leaders will guide face-to-face live judging sessions this November in New York City.

Bringing together creative industry leaders who are respected and highly awarded within the industry, each Executive Jury panel will evaluate and honor the year’s most innovative work within their discipline. Drawing on deep expertise and diverse perspectives, the jurors will ensure a fair, thoughtful, and meticulous judging process.

This two-panel format guarantees that every entry in these exclusive categories receives a comprehensive review, as shortlisted by the online NYF Health Shortlist Jury.

“I’m thrilled that this year’s NYF Health Awards brings together some of the most renowned leaders in the industry to judge this year. Their industry perspective, extensive experience, and commitment to creative excellence ensure that every shortlisted campaign is judged with fairness and care, and that only the most obsessed over work will be celebrated with an NYF Health trophy.” said Jennifer Vizina, executive director, NYF Health Awards.

2025 Health & Wellness Executive Jury

· Allison Ceraso, CCO at Digitas Health – 2025 Executive Jury Chair

· Kenley Diaz, EVP, Creative Director, DDB Health New York

· Divya Dileep, Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness New York

· Thiago Fernandes, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy Health New York

· Katie Funk, Director, Consumer Marketing, AbbVie, Skyrizy Dermatology Greater Chicago

· Adam Hessel, Chief Creative Officer, The Bloc New York

· Karl Johnson, VP, Group Director, KLICK Health New York

· Jesse Kates, Chief Creative Officer, NEON, an IPG Health Company New York

· Julianna Strong, Creative Director, McKinney Health New York

· Daniela Varela, Group Creative Director, Weber Shandwick Collective New York

2025 Pharma Executive Jury

· Kathleen Nanda, CCO at FCB Health NY, an IPG Health Company – 2025 Executive Jury Chair

· Bruno Bomediano, Executive Creative Director, TBWA\Chiat Day NY / TBWA\Health Collective, Miami

· Nick Capanear, EVP, Executive Creative Director, Global Craft, EVERSANA InTouch New York

· Jane Motz Hayes, Global Chief Creative+Design Officer, Havas Health Network Toronto

· Clay MacGuire, SVP, Creative Director, 21 Grams New York

· Renata Maia, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Health New York

· Marty Martinez, Chief Creative Officer, TANK Worldwide Montreal

· Laura Potucek, Chief Creative Officer, MRM for Health New York

· Aaron Sidorov, Group Creative Director, Deloitte Digital New York

· Colleen Sweeney, Director of Worldwide Portfolio Strategy, Bristol Myers Squibb New Jersey

The 2025 Executive Jury and the soon-to-be-confirmed NYF Health Shortlist Jury’s extensive industry experience and global view of the healthcare industry’s creative work ensure that all entries submitted will be thoughtfully reviewed with both consideration and respect for the work.

NYF Health’s live Executive Jury sessions will take place in November 2025 in New York City.

For more information on the 2025 NYF Health Awards including rules and regulations and categories and to enter, visit: HERE. Enter now through September 15th for early deadline pricing. The final deadline for the 2025 NYF Health Awards is October 24th, 2025.